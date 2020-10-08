The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is also developing a mandatory certification programme - CruiseSafe - that sets out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the passenger journey, from before boarding to after disembarkation.

Stories you might have missed

Cruises from Singapore to restart in November with pilot for residents

THE pilot cruises will sail at a reduced capacity of up to 50 per cent for round trips with no ports of call, and are only open to Singapore residents.

SACEOS launches industry resilience roadmap for Mice, events sector

THE Event Industry Resilience Roadmap (IRR) will provide guidance on implementing safe business events, solutions for hybrid events and an overview of new capabilities needed to transform the industry.

Validus Capital joins Singapore banks in offering government-backed loans

THE Singapore-based fintech this week secured official approval to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) financing that has up to 90 per cent of the risk taken up by the government.

Rich Capital drops PrimePartners as continuing sponsor

IN a bourse filing, the Catalist-listed company said the decision was made "after deliberations and for commercial reasons".

Homebuyers can go on virtual tours of over 140 projects in Singapore this weekend

THE ERA Property Weekend 2020 event on Oct 10 and 11 will feature virtual tours of more than 140 projects islandwide as well as property market insights from 14 of its industry experts.

The STI today

US fiscal stimulus hopes jazz up key stock markets, lifting STI by 0.19% to 2,543.11

THE STI ended Thursday 4.75 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 2,543.11 points, barely changed from the 0.2 per cent gain at the opening bell.