You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The Quantum of the Seas ship at Marina Bay Cruise Centre - PHOTO - ROYAL CARIBBEAN.jpg
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is also developing a mandatory certification programme - CruiseSafe - that sets out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the passenger journey, from before boarding to after disembarkation.
PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN

Stories you might have missed

Cruises from Singapore to restart in November with pilot for residents

THE pilot cruises will sail at a reduced capacity of up to 50 per cent for round trips with no ports of call, and are only open to Singapore residents.

SACEOS launches industry resilience roadmap for Mice, events sector

THE Event Industry Resilience Roadmap (IRR) will provide guidance on implementing safe business events, solutions for hybrid events and an overview of new capabilities needed to transform the industry.

Validus Capital joins Singapore banks in offering government-backed loans

THE Singapore-based fintech this week secured official approval to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) financing that has up to 90 per cent of the risk taken up by the government.

Rich Capital drops PrimePartners as continuing sponsor

IN a bourse filing, the Catalist-listed company said the decision was made "after deliberations and for commercial reasons".

Homebuyers can go on virtual tours of over 140 projects in Singapore this weekend

THE ERA Property Weekend 2020 event on Oct 10 and 11 will feature virtual tours of more than 140 projects islandwide as well as property market insights from 14 of its industry experts.

The STI today

US fiscal stimulus hopes jazz up key stock markets, lifting STI by 0.19% to 2,543.11

THE STI ended Thursday 4.75 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 2,543.11 points, barely changed from the 0.2 per cent gain at the opening bell.

 

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Europe buys Gilead's remdesivir for 500,000 Covid-19 patients amid supply worries

Indebted countries may face long negotiations after China's aggressive lending

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Anwar Ibrahim says he will meet king on Tuesday to prove majority

European Parliament cements position on climate change law with final vote

Thailand adds fresh tax breaks to stimulus to spur growth

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 06:23 PM
Technology

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

[PARIS] Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court...

Oct 8, 2020 06:10 PM
Consumer

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

SHORT-TERM visitors to Singapore are now able to purchase Covid-19 insurance that offers up to S$100,000 of...

Oct 8, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

US fiscal stimulus hopes jazz up key stock markets, lifting STI by 0.19% to 2,543.11

UNITED States has yet to pass a fresh round of fiscal stimulus, but the hope for government aid has already...

Oct 8, 2020 05:57 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Lack of fans a factor in 'crazy' EPL scorelines, says Wolves skipper Conor Coady

[BENGALURU] Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady believes the absence of crowds at stadiums is a major factor...

Oct 8, 2020 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

Europe buys Gilead's remdesivir for 500,000 Covid-19 patients amid supply worries

[BRUSSELS] Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it had agreed to sell Europe up to 500,0000 courses of its antiviral...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lifts Sea's target price on Free Fire, Shopee Premium optimism

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for