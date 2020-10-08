You are here

SACEOS launches industry resilience roadmap for Mice, events sector

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 12:00 PM
THE Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS) on Thursday launched a roadmap for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) and events industry to guide the safe resumption of business events.

The Event Industry Resilience Roadmap (IRR) was launched with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG). It will provide guidance on implementing safe business events, solutions for hybrid events and an overview of new capabilities needed to transform the industry.

The IRR is a "living" document that will be updated in line with the evolving pandemic situation and health and safety standards. This first release, known as IRR 1.0, will focus on SG SafeEvent Standard, an industry-led national accreditation programme for business events to be launched later this year, as well as hybrid events.

The SG SafeEvent Standard will be awarded as a mark of assurance to events that meet necessary requirements for safety, compliance and well-being. Event organisers, venue operators and suppliers will also be able to attain SG SafeEvent certifications for their respective businesses.

SACEOS also signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Thursday to establish the Mice & Events Capability Building Network. Supported by STB, ESG, Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, the effort will bring together public and private sector entities and educational institutions to develop new and refreshed career paths for Mice professionals, including freelancers and self-employed individuals, and create relevant training programmes.

Aloysius Arlando, president of SACEOS, said the association has taken a whole-of-industry approach to establishing safe operating standards and best practices for hybrid events, making hybrid events commercially viable, reskilling and upskilling the workforce and transforming enterprises in the sector to be competitive and resilient.

"As the Covid-19 situation evolves, the resumption of business events, and later live events, in Singapore is dependent on the industry's ability and readiness to implement newly mandated Safe Management Measures, and equally important, new competencies for our workers and enterprises to be hybrid-ready and remain competitive in a post-Covid world," Mr Arlando said.

He added: "The Event Industry Resilience Roadmap serves as a valuable 'operational guide' to strengthen our industry, enhance the skill sets of our workers and curate impactful hybrid events, making Singapore a safe, trusted and innovative Mice destination."

Hassan Abdullah, NTUC representative for hospitality and consumer, said NTUC looks forward to working with SACEOS and industry partners to help companies and professionals prepare for new and future trends, as well as to move ahead with business plans. "In the longer term, we hope to map out training needs and relevant courses for the workers and work with training providers to bring across such training for them."

Dilys Boey, assistant chief executive officer at ESG, thanked SACEOS for leading the industry in building resilience and new capabilities. She said: "Together with SACEOS, STB and industry partners, we look forward to strengthening our enterprises through innovation and capability development so as to emerge stronger from the pandemic."

STB deputy chief executive Yap Chin Siang said the IRR will be a "valuable guide" for the industry as it works to rebuild and recover from the crisis.

