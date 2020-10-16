On a seasonally adjusted, monthly basis, non-oil domestic exports shrank by 11.3 per cent in September to S$13.8 billion, reversing the growth of 10.5 per cent in August.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore non-oil exports rise 5.9% in September amid recovery in electronics

SINGAPORE exports finished the third quarter with a fizzle, rising by a gentler 5.9 per cent year on year in September even as the electronics sector continued its recovery from last year's global down-cycle.

Singapore firms may cut wages temporarily to protect jobs: NWC

SINGAPORE'S National Wages Council has set out six principles in its supplementary guidelines for temporary wage cuts, with the goal of saving jobs and helping businesses emerge stronger from the current crisis.

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

BIG Tech firms are snapping up office space in Singapore, taking advantage of crimped rents amid the recession set off by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include a gaggle of Chinese tech giants seeing Singapore as a base to expand into Asean.

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

THE cost of air tickets between two major Asian financial hubs is already starting to rise less than 24 hours after Singapore and Hong Kong unveiled plans for a travel bubble that wouldn't require people to quarantine upon arrival.

Asean IPO volume, proceeds rebound in Q3 from previous quarter: EY

DESPITE gloomy macroeconomic conditions as the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, initial public offering activity bucked a "traditionally slow" third quarter on the back of liquidity in global markets.

Singapore retail rents may bottom out by early 2021; Orchard malls still leading decline

THE increased activity in Singapore's retail sector hints at a bottoming out of rents by the end of this year or early next year, Knight Frank's research team said in a report published on Friday.

Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

NEW Silkroutes Group has announced that non-independent, non-executive chairman Goh Jin Hian and finance director William Teo Thiam Chuan have resigned.

The STI today

STI ends the week in the black, following gains in NODX figures and air travel bubble plans

SINGAPORE shares rebounded on Friday to end the week in the black, as investors reacted positively to the country's non-oil domestic exports figures in September.