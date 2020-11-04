You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 6:30 PM

gan.jpg
Mr Gan said our objective in Phase Three is to reach a steady state of permitted economic and social activities until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available.
PHOTO: SPH

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

HEALTH Minister Gan Kim Yong said phase three is not a return to the pre-Covid status quo, but a new normal which will last until such time the rest of the world also has the virus under tight control or when effective treatments or vaccines are widely available.

No improper influence in investigation and prosecution of Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

MR Shanmugam denied that then-Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong or anyone else had wielded power over police investigation and the prosecution's conduct of the 46-year-old's trial.

MAS accelerates reviews, investigations of criminal and civil cases

THIS comes as the regulator steps up its focus on early detection of market misconduct by working closely with other regulators in Singapore and tapping technology to aid investigations.

CDL appoints Deloitte to evaluate investment in China's Sincere Property

THIS comes after CDL director Kwek Leng Peck resigned last month, citing disagreements with the board and management on the group's investment in Sincere, as well as its management of London-based unit, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

Sabana-ESR merger: EGMs, scheme meeting expected to convene on Dec 4

THE meetings will take place after ESR-Reit's circular and Sabana Reit's scheme document have been issued on a date estimated to be Nov 12.

STI closed 0.75% higher at 2,515.98, as US vote count gets underway

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended Wednesday 18.76 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 2,515.98. 
 

Trump falsely claims victory with election too close to call

Poland to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19

No improper influence in investigation and prosecution of Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

GIC-backed Space DC launches data centre in Jakarta

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

Nov 4, 2020 06:23 PM
STI closes 0.75% higher at 2,515.98, with US vote count underway

HOPES of a decisive outcome to the US elections melted away during the Asian trading session, raising concerns that...

Nov 4, 2020 06:12 PM
Uber, Lyft win California bid to keep drivers as contractors

[SAN FRANCISCO] Gig economy giants including Uber Technologies, Lyft and DoorDash have won their effort to pass a...

Nov 4, 2020 05:43 PM
COE prices drop across the board following start of higher 3-month quota

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (...

Nov 4, 2020 05:41 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.16...

Nov 4, 2020 05:39 PM
Mitsubishi Motors reports Q2 loss due to coronavirus slump

[TOKYO] Mitsubishi Motors on Wednesday reported a 29.3 billion yen (S$381.3 million) operating loss in the three...

