Mr Gan said our objective in Phase Three is to reach a steady state of permitted economic and social activities until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available.

Stories you might have missed

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

HEALTH Minister Gan Kim Yong said phase three is not a return to the pre-Covid status quo, but a new normal which will last until such time the rest of the world also has the virus under tight control or when effective treatments or vaccines are widely available.

No improper influence in investigation and prosecution of Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

MR Shanmugam denied that then-Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong or anyone else had wielded power over police investigation and the prosecution's conduct of the 46-year-old's trial.

MAS accelerates reviews, investigations of criminal and civil cases

THIS comes as the regulator steps up its focus on early detection of market misconduct by working closely with other regulators in Singapore and tapping technology to aid investigations.

CDL appoints Deloitte to evaluate investment in China's Sincere Property

THIS comes after CDL director Kwek Leng Peck resigned last month, citing disagreements with the board and management on the group's investment in Sincere, as well as its management of London-based unit, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

Sabana-ESR merger: EGMs, scheme meeting expected to convene on Dec 4

THE meetings will take place after ESR-Reit's circular and Sabana Reit's scheme document have been issued on a date estimated to be Nov 12.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI closed 0.75% higher at 2,515.98, as US vote count gets underway

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended Wednesday 18.76 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 2,515.98.

