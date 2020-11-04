You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sabana-ESR merger: EGMs, scheme meeting expected to convene on Dec 4

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 1:18 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) of ESR-Reit and Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) for their proposed merger is expected to fall on Dec 4.

Sabana Reit's scheme meeting will also fall on the same date, the managers of both Reits said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The meetings will take place after ESR-Reit's circular and Sabana Reit's scheme document have been issued on a date estimated to be Nov 12. Meanwhile, the second court hearing for the approval of Sabana Reit's scheme is expected to fall on Dec 21.

The Securities Investors Association (Singapore) will also organise dialogue sessions with unitholders before the two EGMs and scheme meeting and after the issue of the ESR-Reit circular and Sabana Reit scheme document.

The dialogue sessions will take place via live webcast and allow both retail and institutional investors to pose questions and seek clarification on the proposed merger. Once confirmed, ESR-Reit and Sabana Reit unitholders will receive invitations to their respective sessions.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

ESR-Reit's manager said in a separate announcement that it has received approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday for the listing and quotation of about 989.9 million new units with respect to the proposed merger.

The in-principle approval is subject to compliance with SGX's listing requirements, ESR-Reit unitholder approval for the merger and the issue of the new units, as well as approval from the Singapore High Court for the implementation of Sabana Reit's scheme.

SGX's approval in-principle is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the merger, the consideration units, ESR-Reit and/or its subsidiaries, the manager said.

As at the midday trading break, ESR-Reit units were trading up 1.4 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 36.5 cents, while Sabana Reit units were trading down 1.4 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 34.5 cents.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 01:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS raises target price on FCT, says retail sales rebound may be sustainable

DBS Group Research has raised its target price on Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) to S$3 from S$2.94 previously.

Nov 4, 2020 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

Trump wins Ohio, key battleground state

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state of Ohio, Fox and NBC...

Nov 4, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

India's services activity grows in October for first time in eight months

[BENGALURU] Activity in India's dominant services industry, expanded for the first time in eight months in October...

Nov 4, 2020 12:42 PM
Garage

Tunisian startup 3D prints solar-powered bionic hands

[SOUSSE] A Tunisian startup is developing a 3D-printed bionic hand, hoping the affordable and solar-powered...

Nov 4, 2020 12:42 PM
Real Estate

Asia-Pacific real estate transactions up 35% on quarter in Q3, down 19% on year

REAL estate investment in the Asia-Pacific was down 19 per cent year on year at US$35 billion in the third quarter,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open on US gains; STI up 0.6%

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

CapitaLand expects materially adverse impact for FY2020 financial performance

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for