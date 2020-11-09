You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
6,370 jobs available in Singapore's manufacturing sector: Josephine Teo
THE manufacturing sector in Singapore has continued to create more jobs with increased output, and even hard-hit sub-sectors like marine and offshore need workers to support their transformation efforts.
Singapore tenant collective SGTUFF to hold job fair; more than 1,000 roles on offer
OF the more than 1,000 job vacancies, at least 600 are from SGTUFF members.
Two Craig Road conservation shophouses for sale with S$31m guide price
THE pair - located at 38 and 39 Craig Road - sits on a combined leasehold land area of about 3,726 sq ft.
No decision yet on whether to issue additional S$6.2b mandatory convertible bonds: SIA
IN an earnings call on Monday, the flag carrier's key executives said SIA is exploring additional means, including sale-and-leaseback for some of its aircraft, and further tapping the debt capital market to raise liquidity.
Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer
THIS comes after the firm last month said it intends to transfer its listing to the mainboard, in a bid to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts.
SGX's CDP offers SingPass access to authorise transactions
THE move to offer SingPass access is part of a larger plan to bring all CDP customers on board CDP Internet - an online service which allows investors to access their investment portfolio, download e-statements and manage their securities-related activities.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
STI climbs 1.19% as Asian equities rally following Biden’s win
THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 1.19 per cent or 30.68 points to 2,609.36.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes