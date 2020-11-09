You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 6:30 PM

mfg.jpg
The manufacturing sector in Singapore has continued to create more jobs with increased output, and even hard-hit sub-sectors like marine and offshore need workers to support their transformation efforts.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

6,370 jobs available in Singapore's manufacturing sector: Josephine Teo

THE manufacturing sector in Singapore has continued to create more jobs with increased output, and even hard-hit sub-sectors like marine and offshore need workers to support their transformation efforts.

Singapore tenant collective SGTUFF to hold job fair; more than 1,000 roles on offer

OF the more than 1,000 job vacancies, at least 600 are from SGTUFF members.

Two Craig Road conservation shophouses for sale with S$31m guide price

THE pair - located at 38 and 39 Craig Road - sits on a combined leasehold land area of about 3,726 sq ft.

No decision yet on whether to issue additional S$6.2b mandatory convertible bonds: SIA

IN an earnings call on Monday, the flag carrier's key executives said SIA is exploring additional means, including sale-and-leaseback for some of its aircraft, and further tapping the debt capital market to raise liquidity.

Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer

THIS comes after the firm last month said it intends to transfer its listing to the mainboard, in a bid to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts.

SGX's CDP offers SingPass access to authorise transactions

THE move to offer SingPass access is part of a larger plan to bring all CDP customers on board CDP Internet - an online service which allows investors to access their investment portfolio, download e-statements and manage their securities-related activities.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI climbs 1.19% as Asian equities rally following Biden’s win 

THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 1.19 per cent or 30.68 points to 2,609.36. 
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Suu Kyi's party claims victory in Myanmar as vote tally shows lead

French restrictions won't be as damaging as previous lockdown

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Dubai business conditions sour, reversing third-quarter gains

Pro-Trump Taiwan seeks to reassure over Biden

Philippines sees economy improving this quarter as curbs eased

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Secretlab CEO Ian Ang named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

SECRETLAB co-founder and chief executive Ian Ang has been named the overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) 2020...

Nov 9, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

STI climbs 1.19% as Asian equities rally following Biden's win

SINGAPORE stocks rallied on Monday following news that Democrat challenger Joe Biden was declared president of the...

Nov 9, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.68...

Nov 9, 2020 05:23 PM
Consumer

China's meat imports seen surging to record on pork shortages

[SHANGHAI] China's meat imports this year are on track to reach the highest ever as the world's top pork consumer...

Nov 9, 2020 05:16 PM
Real Estate

Property firm Connells makes initial approach on Countrywide buyout

[BENGALURU] British real estate agent Countrywide Plc said on Monday real estate management firm Connells Ltd has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for