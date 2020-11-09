The manufacturing sector in Singapore has continued to create more jobs with increased output, and even hard-hit sub-sectors like marine and offshore need workers to support their transformation efforts.

Stories you might have missed

6,370 jobs available in Singapore's manufacturing sector: Josephine Teo

Singapore tenant collective SGTUFF to hold job fair; more than 1,000 roles on offer

OF the more than 1,000 job vacancies, at least 600 are from SGTUFF members.

Two Craig Road conservation shophouses for sale with S$31m guide price

THE pair - located at 38 and 39 Craig Road - sits on a combined leasehold land area of about 3,726 sq ft.

No decision yet on whether to issue additional S$6.2b mandatory convertible bonds: SIA

IN an earnings call on Monday, the flag carrier's key executives said SIA is exploring additional means, including sale-and-leaseback for some of its aircraft, and further tapping the debt capital market to raise liquidity.

Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer

THIS comes after the firm last month said it intends to transfer its listing to the mainboard, in a bid to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts.

SGX's CDP offers SingPass access to authorise transactions

THE move to offer SingPass access is part of a larger plan to bring all CDP customers on board CDP Internet - an online service which allows investors to access their investment portfolio, download e-statements and manage their securities-related activities.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI climbs 1.19% as Asian equities rally following Biden’s win

THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 1.19 per cent or 30.68 points to 2,609.36.

