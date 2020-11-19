About a quarter of organisations in Singapore plan to introduce or continue with salary freezes in 2021, a tad fewer than the 30 per cent that paused wage increments this year.

Stories you might have missed

One in four employers in Singapore to freeze salaries next year: poll

AS for pay cuts, about 3 per cent of employers said they intend to implement them next year, compared with the 29 per cent who made salary reductions this year.

Singapore's Emerging Stronger Taskforce forming new coalition to focus on medtech

THE Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST) is forming a new industry-led coalition that will focus on medtech to explore opportunities around in-vitro diagnostics for disease preparedness, containment, and control.

70 employers penalised for discriminatory hiring practices in H1 2020, double 2019's figure: MOM

FOR the first six months of the year, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) looked into 260 cases of possibly discriminatory hiring practices, up from about 160 for the same period in 2019.

HSBC launches new coverage division for mid-sized NBFI sector, appoints head

THE new division will provide banking capabilities to the expanding ecosystem underpinning Singapore's growing status as a wealth and investment hub, including funds, the insurance industry and payment providers.

Digital asset platform Fireblocks bags US$30m in Series B funding

FIREBLOCKS, an all-in-one platform to store, transfer, and issue digital assets, has raised US$30 million in Series B funding, led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm.

Roxy-Pacific to buy Guillemard residential site for S$93m

LOCATED at 217-223A Guillemard Road and 1-21A Jalan Molek, the property occupies a total land area of about 3,450 square metres (sq m) or 37,131 square feet (sq ft).

The STI today

STI slips 0.4% as vaccine fever cools

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 11.59 points or 0.42 per cent to 2,777 on Thursday, in what IG senior market strategist Pan Jingyi described as “some cooling of the vaccine enthusiasm”.

