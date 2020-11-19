You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 6:30 PM

workforce.jpg
About a quarter of organisations in Singapore plan to introduce or continue with salary freezes in 2021, a tad fewer than the 30 per cent that paused wage increments this year.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

One in four employers in Singapore to freeze salaries next year: poll

AS for pay cuts, about 3 per cent of employers said they intend to implement them next year, compared with the 29 per cent who made salary reductions this year.

Singapore's Emerging Stronger Taskforce forming new coalition to focus on medtech

THE Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST) is forming a new industry-led coalition that will focus on medtech to explore opportunities around in-vitro diagnostics for disease preparedness, containment, and control.

70 employers penalised for discriminatory hiring practices in H1 2020, double 2019's figure: MOM

FOR the first six months of the year, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) looked into 260 cases of possibly discriminatory hiring practices, up from about 160 for the same period in 2019.

HSBC launches new coverage division for mid-sized NBFI sector, appoints head

THE new division will provide banking capabilities to the expanding ecosystem underpinning Singapore's growing status as a wealth and investment hub, including funds, the insurance industry and payment providers.

Digital asset platform Fireblocks bags US$30m in Series B funding

FIREBLOCKS, an all-in-one platform to store, transfer, and issue digital assets, has raised US$30 million in Series B funding, led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm.

Roxy-Pacific to buy Guillemard residential site for S$93m

LOCATED at 217-223A Guillemard Road and 1-21A Jalan Molek, the property occupies a total land area of about 3,450 square metres (sq m) or 37,131 square feet (sq ft).

The STI today

STI slips 0.4% as vaccine fever cools

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 11.59 points or 0.42 per cent to 2,777 on Thursday, in what IG senior market strategist Pan Jingyi described as “some cooling of the vaccine enthusiasm”.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

No further virus aid expected until next budget: Lawrence Wong

Philippines cuts key interest rate in surprise to economists

Thai leader orders police crackdown on democracy protests

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for ninth day

Singapore's Emerging Stronger Taskforce forming new coalition to focus on medtech

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

BUKIT Sembawang Estates' acting chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng...

Nov 19, 2020 06:05 PM
Technology

Sony, Microsoft consoles struggle with thin launch-day stock

[TOKYO] Sales of Sony and Microsoft's new gaming consoles fell short of their predecessors during their first week...

Nov 19, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

STI slips 0.4% as vaccine fever cools

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 11.59 points or 0.42 per cent to 2,777 on Thursday, in what IG senior market...

Nov 19, 2020 05:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling breaks winning streak before EU leaders' video call

[LONDON] The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding US dollar in generally cautious global markets, while pound...

Nov 19, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.07...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on SGX with 'buy'

Brokers' take: ST Engg remains a defensive, safe-haven pick, analysts say

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for