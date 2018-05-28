You are here

Mon, May 28, 2018

An artist's impression of the high-speed rail terminal in Jurong East.
Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
MALAYSIA is dropping a plan for a high-speed rail link between its capital, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, and will talk with its southern neighbour about the agreement to build it, Malaysia's prime minister said in an interview published on Monday.

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index
THE price drop in April was driven by a 0.8 per cent drop in prices for apartments in the central region, excluding small units, which saw no price change in March.

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
THE asking price reflects a land rate of S$2,190 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) including an estimated development charge of S$10.56 million to intensify to plot ratio 2.8, said its marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company.

Keppel eyes S$114m gain in US$298m sale of stake in Beijing commercial project
KEPPEL Land China, through a subsidiary, has granted CBD Aether Center an option to buy its 51 per cent stake in the holding company of Beijing Aether Property Development, which owns and is developing the site.  

Singapore, India exchanges abandoning trade link talks: sources
SINGAPORE Exchange Ltd (SGX) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) have abandoned talks on a cross-border trading link, according to people familiar with the matter, amid a bitter court battle that's soured an 18-year partnership. 

Grab hungers to be Asean consumers' daily staple as it unveils food delivery service
GRAB Singapore head Lim Kell-Jay said: "As we build out an everyday app that offers transport, food and package delivery, and mobile payments, Grab is focused on creating a seamless experience and unlocking value for our customers by offering complementary services on one platform."

Average cost of hiring an expatriate in Singapore fell in 2017: poll
THIS brings the value of a typical annual compensation and benefits package for an expatriate middle-manager in Singapore to US$223,095 in 2017, from US$235,545 in 2016. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close up 0.2% on quiet trading
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse rose modestly, with the key Straits Times Index finishing higher by 5.25 points or 0.15 per cent at 3,518.48 on Monday.

 

May 28, 2018
Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

May 28, 2018
Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

May 28, 2018
Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

May 28, 2018
Malaysia drops high-speed rail project

May 28, 2018
Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

May 28, 2018
St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

May 28, 2018
Singapore, India exchanges abandoning trade link talks: sources

