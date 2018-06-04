You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 6:30 PM

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
The S$882m asking price for Spanish Village reflects a land rate of S$1,721 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), which is inclusive of a development charge of about S$30 million.

Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
A 226-apartment property along Farrer Road known as Spanish Village is up for collective sale at an asking price of S$882 million, the Edmund Tie & Company said in a media statement on Monday.

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
SPEAKING at a Stewardship Asia forum on Monday, Ms Ho said that one of the things Temasek recognised years ago is that people in Asia are living longer with better economic growth and one of the key challenges is planning and funding retirement.

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides
STARTING Monday, some riders of Singapore-based ridehailing platform Grab will be able to sample or purchase snacks, beverages and beauty items during their rides. 

Alliance Mineral former CEO and executive director dispose 37m shares for S$12.6m
ALLIANCE Mineral Asset's former chief executive and a former executive director are no longer substantial shareholders of the Australian mining company after selling nearly all their shares for about S$12.58 million in a married deal. 

Singapore Myanmar Investco in share sale agreement to dispose unit for US$10.8m
MAINBOARD-listed Singapore Myanmar Investco (SMI) on Monday announced that its subsidiary, Myanmar Infrastructure Group (MIG), has entered into a US$10.8 million share sale agreement with Tiger Infrastructure for the proposed disposal of its 99.9 per cent-owned indirect subsidiary, TPR Myanmar. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close higher on Monday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index up 39.97 points, or 1.17 per cent, to finish at 3,467.48.

 

 

 

Government & Economy

Shanghai city to cap industrial manufacturing during smog build-ups

Shanghai city to cap industrial manufacturing during smog build-ups

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

US urges China to come clean on Tiananmen anniversary

China opens Europe charm offensive as Trump stokes trade dispute

China opens Europe charm offensive as Trump stokes trade dispute

