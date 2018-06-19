Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

Hyflux is seeking about S$200 million in rescue financing and is in preliminary talks with about 27 interested parties, lawyers for the water and power company said on Tuesday as the Singapore High Court gave it a six-month reprieve from creditors.

Singapore slips to 2nd spot in global ranking of digital competiveness

Singapore lost the top spot and dropped to second place in a digital competitiveness ranking of 63 economies, pipped by the US in a move up from third place last year. In the ranking by Swiss business school IMD, Singapore topped the knowledge and technology categories, but came in only 15th for future-readiness.

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham Singapore) has called on the US to join the trade pact which replaced the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), from which the US withdrew in January 2017.

SMEs still upbeat for rest of 2018, but caution has crept in due to trade tensions: index

Singapore's SMEs remain upbeat about their prospects for the second half of this year, but caution has crept in as a result of the ongoing US-China trade disputes. The latest Singapore Business Federation–DP Info (SBF-DP) SME Index dipped marginally from 51.8 to 51.5, even as it remained in positive territory.

Global insights consultancy Kantar locates its first advanced analytics hub in region in Singapore

WPP-owned global insights consultancy, Kantar, is partnering the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to launch its first research and development hub in Asia.The Brand Growth Lab will focus on advanced analytics and use Big Data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies grow their brands.

CAO to divest remaining stake in Xinyuan associate

Jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil (S) Corp (CAO) plans to divest its equity stake in a petrochemical-focused business based in China. The Singapore-listed firm said during the trading lunch break on Tuesday that it intends to dispose its entire 39 per cent equity interest in China Aviation Oil Xinyuan Petrochemicals Co, a limited liability company incorporated in China.

Singapore shares fall 0.7% on Tuesday

Singapore shares ended lower on Tuesday, tracking regional index falls as US President Donald Trump threatened yet more tariffs on Chinese goods. The Straits Times Index lost 22.69 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 3,301.35, while losers outpaced gainers 295 to 136 on the full bourse.