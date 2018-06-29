CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) has agreed to sell Twenty Anson, a 20-storey office building in Tanjong Pagar, to an unrelated third party for S$516 million, its manager announced on Friday.

Singapore bank lending flat in May: MAS

Bank lending in Singapore was flat in May from a month ago, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday. Loans through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$668 billion in May, 0.1 per cent up from S$667 billion a month ago.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Wrong Prudential deductions in May due to 'file format change'; MAS reviewing findings

Prudential Singapore and Standard Chartered Bank on Friday said the wrong deductions of Prudential premium charges that affected more than 20,000 Prudential Singapore customers in May were "an isolated incident arising from an introduction of a file format change that was used for premium collection on the same day".

Bike rental wars: ofo, Mobike apply for licences; Mobike scraps deposit

Bike sharing operators ofo and Mobike have applied for operating licences with Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA), the companies said on Friday. Their applications came ahead of a July 7 deadline imposed by the Singapore regulator.

Citi staff go for digital training

Citi joins a slew of banks in Singapore to send their staff for digital training. mAbout 400 Citi staff from the consumer banking and operations and technology divisions will begin training in the next 12 months under the professional conversion programme (PCP) to promote professional growth in a financial landscape being transformed by technology.

NUS, Singapore Maritime Institute set up S$18m research centre to boost sector's global competitiveness

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) announced on Friday the setting up of an S$18 million research centre to help Singapore's maritime and port industries to develop innovative capabilities, and enhance their global competitiveness.

Women independent directors are good for companies' financial performance: NUS study

Women independent directors have a direct positive effect on the financial performance of companies, according to a study conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares fail to sustain gains, close 0.3% higher

Singapore shares ended slightly higher on Friday, as investors took profit ahead of the uncertain weekend which will see the US Treasury announce new measures to restrict Chinese investment.