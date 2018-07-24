Horizon Towers has extended its collective sale tender closing date by more than a month, following cooling measures that took effect the day after the site had launched for sale on July 5 with a S$1.1 billion reserve price.

Citing recent cooling measures, Horizon Towers extends tender closing date

Singapore, South America customs union Mercosur start free trade negotiations

MERCOSUR comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, representing a collective market of more than 260 million people and a GDP (gross domestic product) of US$2.5 trillion.

Singapore e-commerce startup Shopmatic expands to the Middle East

SHOPMATIC is working with Network International, an e-payments solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, to launch Go-online, a platform that allows small and medium startups and businesses in the United Arab Emirates to create web stores and sell to customers across the country and beyond.

Pacific Radiance seeks court protection from creditors during restructuring

THE application submitted on July 23 seeks a moratorium preventing any receiver or manager from being appointed over any of the company's properties or undertakings without permission from the Singapore High Court.

DBS launches new property marketplace

The DBS Property Marketplace is intended to be a one-stop-shop where new home buyers can browse listings, make cheque-free payments, and link up with utilities providers, as well as renovation, cleaning and moving services.

Raffles Medical's health insurance arm in tie-up with NTUC Income

RAFFLES Medical Group subsidiary Raffles Health Insurance (RHI) has partnered NTUC Income to introduce the IncomeShield Private Specialist Panel, offering IncomeShield policyholders access to over 200 medical specialists in private practice.

Singapore shares end flat on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished flat on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 1.06 points to 3,292.65.