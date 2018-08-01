You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 6:30 PM

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore were the top exporters by revenue in the Asia-Pacific last year, according to a study commissioned by FedEx Express.
SPH

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey
SMEs here generated an average annual exporting revenue of US$1.75 million, ahead of the US$1.21 million average recorded across countries in the Asia-Pacific. 

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
US internet giant Google announced on Wednesday it will be building a third data centre in Singapore to meet rapid user growth in the region, bringing its total long-term investment in such facilities here to US$850 million. 

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m
A DEVELOPMENT under construction at 21/23 Mohamed Sultan Road, consisting of an eight-storey residential block and adjoining commercial building, has been put up for sale by tender by its owner, a privately held investment holding company. 

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale
THE portfolio comprises a podium block and four office floors in GB Building, a 26-storey commercial building located at the junction of McCallum Street and Cecil Street.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including its biggest property globally
CAPITALAND’S wholly owned serviced residence arm, The Ascott Limited, has opened its largest property globally, Citadines Blue Cove Danang in Vietnam, and its fifth property in Ho Chi Minh City, Citadines Regency Saigon.

Singapore’s financial sector to undergo IMF’s comprehensive assessment for 3rd time
THE Financial Sector Assessment Programme will assess the resilience of Singapore’s financial sector, the quality of MAS’s regulatory framework and supervision, and the capacity of the authorities to manage and resolve financial crises.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.27% up on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.27 per cent, or 9.1 points, to close at 3,328.95. 

 

Government & Economy

Euro zone factory growth subdued on trade fears, rising prices

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

Singapore’s financial sector to undergo IMF’s comprehensive assessment for 3rd time

Double down or stealth taper: BOJ watchers debate Kuroda's move

The madman theory won't work in trade talks

Employees taking up work-related training rose to 48% in 2017: Chee Hong Tat

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

GB Building_podium floors with prime main road frontage (photo credit CBRE).jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening