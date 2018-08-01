You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey
SMEs here generated an average annual exporting revenue of US$1.75 million, ahead of the US$1.21 million average recorded across countries in the Asia-Pacific.
Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
US internet giant Google announced on Wednesday it will be building a third data centre in Singapore to meet rapid user growth in the region, bringing its total long-term investment in such facilities here to US$850 million.
Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m
A DEVELOPMENT under construction at 21/23 Mohamed Sultan Road, consisting of an eight-storey residential block and adjoining commercial building, has been put up for sale by tender by its owner, a privately held investment holding company.
'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale
THE portfolio comprises a podium block and four office floors in GB Building, a 26-storey commercial building located at the junction of McCallum Street and Cecil Street.
Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including its biggest property globally
CAPITALAND’S wholly owned serviced residence arm, The Ascott Limited, has opened its largest property globally, Citadines Blue Cove Danang in Vietnam, and its fifth property in Ho Chi Minh City, Citadines Regency Saigon.
Singapore’s financial sector to undergo IMF’s comprehensive assessment for 3rd time
THE Financial Sector Assessment Programme will assess the resilience of Singapore’s financial sector, the quality of MAS’s regulatory framework and supervision, and the capacity of the authorities to manage and resolve financial crises.
Corporate Earnings
- Great Eastern posts Q2 profit of S$237.6m, up 3%
- China Aviation Oil Q2 profit up 14.4%
- Hour Glass Q1 net profit more than doubles to S$14.3m
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.27% up on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.27 per cent, or 9.1 points, to close at 3,328.95.