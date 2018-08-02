You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 6:30 PM

DBS.jpg
Net interest income rose 18 per cent to S$2.22 billion, with loans growing 12 per cent and net interest margin (NIM) increasing by 11 basis points to 1.85 per cent.
PHOTO: DBS

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
SOUTH-EAST Asia's largest bank DBS has flagged heightened macroeconomic uncertainty for the second half of the year, with its chief fretting over the spillover effects from the new wave of US-China trade tensions. 

Grab raises another US$1b to finance ride-hailing battle
GRAB, South-east Asia's leading ride-hailing service, raised US$1 billion from investors including OppenheimerFunds, Ping An Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners just over a month after securing US$1 billion from Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. 

Ryde plans to offer dynamic pricing for taxi bookings by September after getting LTA nod
COMMUTERS who make a booking on the Ryde app can soon get their taxi fares upfront - as opposed to going by the meter. 

Singapore, Malaysia stock indices hit by temporary FTSE disruption
THE issue became apparent when Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was largely unchanged in the first hour of trading, despite DBS Group Holdings tumbling as much as 3 per cent after reporting earnings that missed analysts' estimates. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29
THE company will conduct informal clinic sessions for noteholders on Aug 8 and 10, from 4pm to 6pm at the office of Dentons Rodyk & Davidson to address any queries from noteholders in relation to the consent solicitation exercise.

Singapore's Big Data HR startup Pulsifi snags US$1.1m through angel investors
THE angel investors include Chi Sieng Tiong, the former vice-president, regional operating officer, Asia-Pacific, at Kelly Services, and Chieh Suang Khor, principal at Cento Ventures, the startup said in a media statement.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1.28% down on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 1.3 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index sliding 42.69 points to 3,286.32. 

 

Government & Economy

Ryde plans to offer dynamic pricing for taxi bookings by September after getting LTA nod

Thailand wants Britain to extradite former PM Yingluck

New Zealand PM returns to work from maternity leave

Trump tells attorney general to end Russia probe

US Fed highlights strong economy, leaves rate untouched

Bank of England poised to raise rates in the face of Brexit risk

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
2 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
3 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
4 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Malaysia stock indices hit by temporary FTSE disruption

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P pares losses from morning trade; down 10% on day

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening