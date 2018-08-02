Net interest income rose 18 per cent to S$2.22 billion, with loans growing 12 per cent and net interest margin (NIM) increasing by 11 basis points to 1.85 per cent.

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

SOUTH-EAST Asia's largest bank DBS has flagged heightened macroeconomic uncertainty for the second half of the year, with its chief fretting over the spillover effects from the new wave of US-China trade tensions.

Grab raises another US$1b to finance ride-hailing battle

GRAB, South-east Asia's leading ride-hailing service, raised US$1 billion from investors including OppenheimerFunds, Ping An Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners just over a month after securing US$1 billion from Japan's Toyota Motor Corp.

Ryde plans to offer dynamic pricing for taxi bookings by September after getting LTA nod

COMMUTERS who make a booking on the Ryde app can soon get their taxi fares upfront - as opposed to going by the meter.

Singapore, Malaysia stock indices hit by temporary FTSE disruption

THE issue became apparent when Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was largely unchanged in the first hour of trading, despite DBS Group Holdings tumbling as much as 3 per cent after reporting earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29

THE company will conduct informal clinic sessions for noteholders on Aug 8 and 10, from 4pm to 6pm at the office of Dentons Rodyk & Davidson to address any queries from noteholders in relation to the consent solicitation exercise.

Singapore's Big Data HR startup Pulsifi snags US$1.1m through angel investors

THE angel investors include Chi Sieng Tiong, the former vice-president, regional operating officer, Asia-Pacific, at Kelly Services, and Chieh Suang Khor, principal at Cento Ventures, the startup said in a media statement.

Singapore shares close 1.28% down on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 1.3 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index sliding 42.69 points to 3,286.32.