Singapore's Big Data HR startup Pulsifi snags US$1.1m through angel investors

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 11:10 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

PULSIFI, a Singapore startup that says it sells data analytics for HR management, on Thursday said it has raised US$1.1 million through an angel funding round. 

The angel investors include Chi Sieng Tiong, the former vice-president, regional operating officer, Asia-Pacific, at Kelly Services, and Chieh Suang Khor, principal at Cento Ventures, the startup said in a media statement.

The startup said its platform uses Big Data and organisational psychology to help companies identify and retain employees. It said it incorporates the "multiple dimensions" of competencies, experience, personality, interests and values shown by staff into predictions of behaviours, attitudes and performance at work, as well as the staff's fit to the role, the team, and the culture. 

The funding will be used to improve the platform, which Pulsifi says is used by MNCs (multinationals) such as Nestlé and Deutsche Telekom T-Systems. 

Pulsifi said it believes innovation in HR technology has hit its inflexion point, citing a recent IBM study showing that 66 per cent of CEOs think AI (artificial intelligence) will transform the HR industry.

Jay Huang, co-founder and CEO of Pulsifi, said: “Pulsifi’s vision is to help organisations truly understand their people, and help people better understand themselves... we are excited to tap into our investors’ combined experience in the HR industry and in building global companies to take Pulsifi to the next level.”

The company is headquartered in Singapore and has a subsidiary based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

