Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018
Singapore’s economic growth is expected to slow down in the second half of this year, as the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) kept to its 2018 forecast of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2018 even with trade tensions weighing on the outlook.
Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018
The manufacturing sector was once more behind Singapore’s economic growth in the second quarter, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday.
Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%
Non-oil domestic exports jumped 9.4 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, up from 1.1 in the first, leading government planners to raise the full-year export growth forecast from 1-3 per cent to 2.5-3.5 per cent.
Kingsley Mansion in Balestier to launch en bloc tender with S$45.5m reserve price
The owners of Kingsley Mansion are launching a collective sale by tender for the 18-unit condominium in the Balestier area with a reserve price of S$45.5 million. The tender will launch on Tuesday and close at 3pm on Sept 13.
Singapore startup UrbanZoom launches API access to property auto valuation tool
Urbanzoom, a homegrown artificial-intelligence-enabled research portal for HDB and condominiums, on Monday announced that it has enabled API access to its proprietary auto-valuation tool, which has already been used by Singapore government agencies and companies.
Corporate Earnings
- Viva Industrial Trust DPS up 2.2% for Q2
- No Signboard Q3 profit falls 79.1% on slower sales, higher costs
- ESR Reit DPU up 4.7% for Q2
- Cromwell E-Reit beats forecast with 7-month DPU of 0.0253 euro on light-industrial strength
- Memtech reports 57% fall in Q2 profit on lower margins, one-off items
The STI Today
Singapore shares end lower on Monday
Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 39.44 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 3,245.34.