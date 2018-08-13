Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

Singapore’s economic growth is expected to slow down in the second half of this year, as the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) kept to its 2018 forecast of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2018 even with trade tensions weighing on the outlook.

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

The manufacturing sector was once more behind Singapore’s economic growth in the second quarter, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday.

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

Non-oil domestic exports jumped 9.4 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, up from 1.1 in the first, leading government planners to raise the full-year export growth forecast from 1-3 per cent to 2.5-3.5 per cent.

Kingsley Mansion in Balestier to launch en bloc tender with S$45.5m reserve price

The owners of Kingsley Mansion are launching a collective sale by tender for the 18-unit condominium in the Balestier area with a reserve price of S$45.5 million. The tender will launch on Tuesday and close at 3pm on Sept 13.

Singapore startup UrbanZoom launches API access to property auto valuation tool

Urbanzoom, a homegrown artificial-intelligence-enabled research portal for HDB and condominiums, on Monday announced that it has enabled API access to its proprietary auto-valuation tool, which has already been used by Singapore government agencies and companies.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares end lower on Monday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 39.44 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 3,245.34.