Food inflation came in at 1.5 per cent in July, unchanged from June. Services inflation was lower at 1.5 per cent, compared to 1.7 per cent the month before.

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

CORE inflation, which strips out the cost of accommodation and private road transport, rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year due to a larger increase in the cost of electricity and gas - up from June's 1.7 per cent rise and the fastest pace since August 2014, when it climbed 2 per cent.

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

GRAB is tapping SP Group’s fast-charging network to power up 200 new fast-charging electric vehicles (EV).

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

RCA, a real estate and market intelligence provider, ranked Singaporean investors as the second most active in Asia-Pacific during the reported period.

CorpPass to be only login method for businesses to transact with public sector from Sept 1

FROM Sept 1, CorpPass will be the single login method for businesses to transact with more than 140 government digital services, replacing other means such as SingPass and EASY (E-Services Authorisation System).

Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals

A MERGER between Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty and TPG Telecom Ltd would see Singtel facing less competition in Australia, where it generates over half of its revenues.

Ho Bee gets its first green loan from HSBC to buy London commercial property

THE £200 million (S$352.9 million) bridged facility HSBC has provided to Ho Bee Land is also touted as one of Singapore’s first green loans.

Singapore shares close 1.6% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 50 points, or 1.6 per cent to 3,249.89.