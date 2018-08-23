Singapore shares close 1.6% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 50 points, or 1.6 per cent to 3,249.89.

Gainers outnumbered losers 210 to 181, after about 1.47 billion shares worth S$1.5 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Singtel, which rose 6.5 per cent to S$3.28, with 73.1 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included DBS which rose 2.2 per cent to S$25.55; and Genting Singapore which was up 2.8 per cent to S$1.09.