You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Singapore's corporate debt market grew strongly last year, with total debt issuance rising 39 per cent to S$259 billion in 2017, up from S$186 billion in 2016, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest Corporate Debt Market Report shows.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017
SINGAPORE'S corporate debt market grew strongly last year, with total debt issuance rising 39 per cent to S$259 billion in 2017, up from S$186 billion in 2016, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest Corporate Debt Market Report shows.  

Singapore, Chongqing partnerships in infocom and media get a boost with new fund
A NEW fund will be set up to support collaborations between companies in Singapore and Chongqing, China in infocommunications and media (ICM), covering technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet-of-Things, virtual and augmented reality, robotics and blockchain technology.

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report
THE overall outlook for online hiring in Singapore is "extremely positive", and with emerging technologies disrupting entire industries, the demand for skilled talent is bound to continue in the second half of the year, according to global employment firm Monster's Employment Index Q2 2018. 

Temasek unit, Bank of China buy 27 community banks from China Construction Bank for 1.6b yuan
TEMASEK-owned Fullerton Financial Holdings and Bank of China have jointly acquired 27 community banks from China Construction Bank for 1.606 billion yuan (S$321.3 million) - setting a new record in terms of the number of community banks being transferred in a single transaction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Stubbornly strong Singapore dollar signals new inflation battle
SINGAPORE'S dollar is approaching the upper boundary of its trading band as speculation mounts that the central bank will boost the exchange rate for a second time this year to combat inflation.

World's top activist fund sets eyes on one of Singapore's banks
"WE are building a bigger position in this bank before we craft an open shareholder letter with proposals to improve operational efficiency that will unlock and increase value in the company," according to Judah Value Activist Fund's July newsletter. 

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.7% up on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.7 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 21.93 points to 3,247.55 at the closing bell. 

 

Government & Economy

Eurozone loan growth pauses in July: ECB

DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'

Temasek unit, Bank of China buy 27 community banks from China Construction Bank for 1.6b yuan

Singapore, Chongqing partnerships in infocom and media get a boost with new fund

End of an 'era': Emperor's exit resets Japan calendar

Japan confesses to padding disability hiring data

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
5 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing partnerships in infocom and media get a boost with new fund

JK_generics9.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

colin-ccb-28.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek unit, Bank of China buy 27 community banks from China Construction Bank for 1.6b yuan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening