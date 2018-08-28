Singapore's corporate debt market grew strongly last year, with total debt issuance rising 39 per cent to S$259 billion in 2017, up from S$186 billion in 2016, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest Corporate Debt Market Report shows.

SINGAPORE'S corporate debt market grew strongly last year, with total debt issuance rising 39 per cent to S$259 billion in 2017, up from S$186 billion in 2016, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest Corporate Debt Market Report shows.

Singapore, Chongqing partnerships in infocom and media get a boost with new fund

A NEW fund will be set up to support collaborations between companies in Singapore and Chongqing, China in infocommunications and media (ICM), covering technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet-of-Things, virtual and augmented reality, robotics and blockchain technology.

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

THE overall outlook for online hiring in Singapore is "extremely positive", and with emerging technologies disrupting entire industries, the demand for skilled talent is bound to continue in the second half of the year, according to global employment firm Monster's Employment Index Q2 2018.

Temasek unit, Bank of China buy 27 community banks from China Construction Bank for 1.6b yuan

TEMASEK-owned Fullerton Financial Holdings and Bank of China have jointly acquired 27 community banks from China Construction Bank for 1.606 billion yuan (S$321.3 million) - setting a new record in terms of the number of community banks being transferred in a single transaction.

Stubbornly strong Singapore dollar signals new inflation battle

SINGAPORE'S dollar is approaching the upper boundary of its trading band as speculation mounts that the central bank will boost the exchange rate for a second time this year to combat inflation.

World's top activist fund sets eyes on one of Singapore's banks

"WE are building a bigger position in this bank before we craft an open shareholder letter with proposals to improve operational efficiency that will unlock and increase value in the company," according to Judah Value Activist Fund's July newsletter.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.7% up on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.7 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 21.93 points to 3,247.55 at the closing bell.