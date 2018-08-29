You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (9th from L) poses with the ASEAN economic and trade ministers at the opening of 50th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Meeting and Related Meetings in Singapore on August 29, 2018
AFP

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee
NEGOTIATIONS for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which began in 2013, “are at a critical stage” and the possibility of “substantively concluding” talks is finally in sight, he added. 

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) have signed an agreement that allows each party to refer fintech companies to each other, as well as facilitate the sharing of information on innovation in the financial sector.

APAC Realty to enter Hainan property market with 40% joint venture
APAC Realty, which operates a real estate brokerage under the ERA brand, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with two Chinese firms in a bid to penetrate the China market.

UOB, Synagie tie up to help SMEs manage online sales channels
The new agreement will allow UOB's SME customers to manage their online sales channels more effectively for business growth, the two companies said in a press statement on Wednesday. 

Disposal of RHT's assets to Fortis 'on normal commercial terms': IFA
KPMG Corporate Finance, as independent financial adviser (IFA) to the independent directors of RHT Health Trust, on Wednesday said the trust's proposed disposal of assets is "on normal commercial terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of RHT and its minority unitholders".

Japanese LPG firm Gyxis to open office in Singapore
THE company will likely open the Singapore office in September or October and may purchase LPG to import into Japan, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.63 points to 3,243.92.

 

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

German consumers cautiously optimistic for September: poll

Bank of Thailand governor says no ‘imminent’ need to hike rates

Myanmar rejects UN probe on Rohingya abuses

UK, EU drop October deadline for Brexit deal

China faces difficulties in achieving stable economic development: state planner

