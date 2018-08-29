You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japanese LPG firm Gyxis to open office in Singapore

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 4:25 PM

[SINGAPORE] Japanese liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) importer Gyxis Corp is planning to set up an office in Singapore soon, a company spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

He declined to elaborate but added that a public announcement on this will be made at a later date.

The company will likely open the Singapore office in September or October and may purchase LPG to import into Japan, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gyxis, one of four major LPG firms in Japan, was set up in 2015. It combined the LPG businesses of Cosmo Oil Co, Showa Shell Sekiyu, Sumitomo Corp and TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, which later merged with JX Nippon Oil to create JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LPG, a product from crude oil refining and natural gas production, is a mixture of propane and butane that is used for cooking and as a transport fuel. It is also an important feedstock for the petrochemical industry.

Asia is the world's biggest LPG importing region, with China, India, Japan and South Korea together taking in one-third of globally shipped LPG, according to trade data.

Gyxis transports LPG to Japan through long-term purchase agreements with exporters in the United States and natural gas producing countries in the Middle East, according to the company website.

It imports about 2.8 million tonnes of LPG every year to its seven primary import terminals in Japan, the website states. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China to start new anti-dumping probe on some bisphenol A imports

Gold miner Wilton Resources sinks deeper into the red with 24.7b rupiah Q4 loss

Oil dips on profit-taking, trade deal limits decline

Russia trying out floating nuclear power plants

Hot stock: Rex International up 20% on oil discovery

Posco buys lithium mining rights in Argentina from Australia's Galaxy

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

APAC Realty to enter Hainan property market with 40% joint venture

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB, Synagie tie up to help SMEs manage online sales channels

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening