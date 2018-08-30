You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat
PLANS for regional deals like the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) need great care in their execution, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in a public dialogue on Thursday.
Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications
TALENT development in Singapore's burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) scene is set to receive a boost with two new nationwide initiatives announced on Thursday (Aug 30).
Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan
THIS comes after a meeting here with Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, described as an "inspiring leader" with whom he had been "brainstorming ideas on how to further our bilateral relationship".
KOP breaks ground on integrated indoor ski resort Wintastar Shanghai
THE project willl feature the world's largest indoor Ski & Snow Park, which in turn will be operated by Ski Dubai operator, Majid Al Futtaim.
Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
LARRY Low Hock Peng was Frencken's non-executive and non-independent chairman until he resigned in 2016, reduced his holdings from 8.14 per cent to 4.74 per cent last Friday, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Moody's cuts CMT's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Westgate acquisition
EXPLAINING its rationale, Moody's said that the change in outlook to "negative" reflects the likely increase in CMT's debt leverage following the proposed acquisition, which in turn will reduce the headroom within the A2 ratings.
Corporate Earnings
- Bad Apple business drags Epicentre into S$7.1m FY18 loss
- Sakae back in the black with S$1m Q4 profit
- Kitchen Culture incurs S$3.8m loss for fiscal 2018
- Capital World's full-year profit down 17.7% to RM57.7m
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.6% down on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.6 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index falling 18.2 points to 3,225.72.