Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 6:30 PM

skyline.jpg

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat
PLANS for regional deals like the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) need great care in their execution, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in a public dialogue on Thursday. 

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications
TALENT development in Singapore's burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) scene is set to receive a boost with two new nationwide initiatives announced on Thursday (Aug 30).

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan
THIS comes after a meeting here with Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, described as an "inspiring leader" with whom he had been "brainstorming ideas on how to further our bilateral relationship".

KOP breaks ground on integrated indoor ski resort Wintastar Shanghai
THE project willl feature the world's largest indoor Ski & Snow Park, which in turn will be operated by Ski Dubai operator, Majid Al Futtaim.

Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
LARRY Low Hock Peng was Frencken's non-executive and non-independent chairman until he resigned in 2016, reduced his holdings from 8.14 per cent to 4.74 per cent last Friday, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

Moody's cuts CMT's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Westgate acquisition
EXPLAINING its rationale, Moody's said that the change in outlook to "negative" reflects the likely increase in CMT's debt leverage following the proposed acquisition, which in turn will reduce the headroom within the A2 ratings.

Singapore shares close 0.6% down on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.6 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index falling 18.2 points to 3,225.72. 

 

Suspected bank robber can be extradited to Singapore

As debt levels rise, more Thais struggle to keep up

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

As Bali awaits financial elite, a volcano is still rumbling

London court approves S'pore extradition request of suspected StanChart robber; case sent to UK Secretary of State for decision

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

