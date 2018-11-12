Known as the FEAT Principles, the document provides guidance to firms offering financial products and services on the responsible use of AI and data analytics, to strengthen internal governance around data management and use.

Stories you might have missed

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

KNOWN as the FEAT Principles, the document provides guidance to firms offering financial products and services on the responsible use of AI and data analytics, to strengthen internal governance around data management and use.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

GO-JEK has scored a partnership with DBS Bank for regional payment services ahead of its arrival in Singapore.

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

UOB said the partnership is part of UOB’s efforts to meet the needs of the region’s fast-growing mobile-first and mobile-only consumers, and will pave the way for Grab to offer directly from its app a number of the bank's payment solutions.

Consumers could soon use Razer Pay at Nets terminals in Singapore

RAZER said on Monday at the sidelines of the Singapore Fintech Festival that it is working with Nets Group to enable Razer Pay acceptance on Nets unified POS terminals.

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

EVEN as Asean governments pursue economic cooperation, businesses must do their part to encourage such moves by accepting more competition at home in return for access to markets in other countries, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

CREDIT cards continued to be the most preferred way to pay for online and offline purchases in 2017, according to the report published on Monday.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 9.82 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,068.15.