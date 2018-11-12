Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

GO-JEK has scored a partnership with DBS Bank for regional payment services ahead of its arrival in Singapore.

Go-Jek, whose backers include Google, Temasek and Tencent, is set to launch in Singapore in the coming weeks; as part of this, DBS customers in Singapore “will enjoy a slew of exciting privileges”, said both parties in a joint statement.

“As Singapore’s leader in payments with over four million debit/credit cards in circulation and DBS PayLah! being the nation’s most popular mobile wallet, we are committed to making payments simple, seamless and invisible for our customers,” said Tan Su Shan, group head of consumer banking & wealth management at DBS Bank.

“In doing so, we are stepping up to partner with like-minded companies like Go-Jek, one of South-east Asia’s most iconic technology companies, to build inclusive digital ecosystems for our customers.”

Go-Jek’s president, Andre Soelistyo, said that the firm is “very much looking forward” to the launch of its beta ride-hailing services in Singapore.

“We know that people are desperate for more choice in the sector and we believe we can satisfy this demand,” said Mr Soelistyo. “The response from the driver community since we opened pre-registration has been overwhelming and we are confident that by working with DBS, we will see the same level of excitement from consumers too.”