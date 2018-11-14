THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has released a consultation paper on creating pre-defined sandboxes called Sandbox Express, to complement the existing FinTech Regulatory Sandbox launched in 2016, the authority announced on Wednesday.

Stories you might have missed

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has released a consultation paper on creating pre-defined sandboxes called Sandbox Express, to complement the existing FinTech Regulatory Sandbox launched in 2016, the authority announced on Wednesday.

Bank of China launches first global fintech innovation lab in Singapore

sentifi.com Market voices on:

BANK of China (BOC) has launched on Nov 14 its first global fintech innovation lab in Singapore to spearhead its worldwide research and development (R&D) activities as well showcase its latest technologies.

RCEP fails to conclude by year-end as hoped; timeline extended to 2019

THE much-awaited finalisation of the Asean-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will not materialise by the end of 2018 as initially hoped, confirmed Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his opening remarks at the 2nd RCEP Summit on Wednesday.

SGX inks pact with Bank of China, CFETS to promote their bond indices outside China

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of China Limited (BOC) and China Foreign Exchange Trade System and National Interbank Funding Center (CFETS) to jointly promote the CFETS-BOC Traded Bond Index and its sub-indices outside of China to international investors.

SingHaiyi calls off US$23.1m condo sales in US commercial project

IT said that its subsidiary Vietnam Town Property LLC had terminated the deal dated Nov 14 because the buyer failed to close the escrow for 31 of the 34 condominium units on or before Nov 13 due to a lack of resources.

Singapore condo rents slip 0.7% in October; HDB rents inch up 0.3%: SRX Property

THE leasing market for private non-landed homes remained soft while improving slightly for HDB flats, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Wednesday.

Singapore family businesses upbeat on growth but need better succession plans: PwC

ABOUT 89 per cent of Singapore family businesses surveyed expect to grow in the next two years, compared with 84 per cent in both Asia-Pacific and globally.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.3 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 10.41 points to 3,043.19.