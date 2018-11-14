You are here

Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Wednesday

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 5:42 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.3 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 10.41 points to 3,043.19.

Losers outnumbered gainers 223 to 146, as about 1.81 billion shares worth S$1.03 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Cordlife with 109.2 million shares changing hands, rising 13.1 per cent or 5.5 Singapore cents to 47.5 Singapore cents. Other actives included Genting Singapore and YZJ Shipbuilding.

All three local banks ended lower on Wednesday. OCBC Bank shed 0.71 per cent or 8 Singapore cents to S$11.14, while DBS eased 0.52 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents to S$23.20. UOB dipped 0.41 per cent or 10 Singapore cents to S$24.10.

