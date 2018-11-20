You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 6:30 PM

In a joint statement on Tuesday, they said that NRI’s board has been notified that ACRA has made findings of suspected breaches of the Companies Act and has required the directors to furnish further information as part of the ongoing investigation.
REUTERS

CAD, MAS, ACRA jointly probing false and misleading statements, breaches of disclosure requirements by Noble

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

AMONG them is Sriram Muthukrishnan, who joins the bank from HSBC and is the group head of global transaction services (GTS) trade product management.

Homeowners who opposed collective sale must still pay stamp duty: Lawrence Wong

"If the sale occurs within the holding period, the seller's stamp duty is applied, regardless of whether an individual owner consented to or opposed the sale," said Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Tuesday.

Offtakers seek to end water purchase contract for Hyflux JV plant in Algeria

The offtakers have sent a "purported notice of termination" to Almiyah Attilemcania, the project developer, and its 51 per cent shareholder Tlemcen Desalination Investment Company (TDIC). Hyflux owns 30 per cent of TDIC.

Freehold Minbu Villa up for collective sale again at S$145.8m, but price could go lower

ITS earlier attempt this year was launched in March and closed on April 17 without a winning bidder. 

Singapore shares slide 1.2% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 1.2 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 38.08 points to 3,026.99 at the closing bell.

British PM's N Irish allies up pressure over Brexit

London's stockpile of unsold homes jumps almost 50% to record

Xi visits Philippines as China, US wrangle for supremacy

PNG police, soldiers storm parliament over unpaid Apec bonuses

Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report

Nov 20, 2018
Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

Nov 20, 2018
Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

