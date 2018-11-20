In a joint statement on Tuesday, they said that NRI’s board has been notified that ACRA has made findings of suspected breaches of the Companies Act and has required the directors to furnish further information as part of the ongoing investigation.

CAD, MAS, ACRA jointly probing false and misleading statements, breaches of disclosure requirements by Noble

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

AMONG them is Sriram Muthukrishnan, who joins the bank from HSBC and is the group head of global transaction services (GTS) trade product management.

Homeowners who opposed collective sale must still pay stamp duty: Lawrence Wong

"If the sale occurs within the holding period, the seller's stamp duty is applied, regardless of whether an individual owner consented to or opposed the sale," said Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Tuesday.

Offtakers seek to end water purchase contract for Hyflux JV plant in Algeria

The offtakers have sent a "purported notice of termination" to Almiyah Attilemcania, the project developer, and its 51 per cent shareholder Tlemcen Desalination Investment Company (TDIC). Hyflux owns 30 per cent of TDIC.

Freehold Minbu Villa up for collective sale again at S$145.8m, but price could go lower

ITS earlier attempt this year was launched in March and closed on April 17 without a winning bidder.

Singapore shares slide 1.2% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 1.2 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 38.08 points to 3,026.99 at the closing bell.