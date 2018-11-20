You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 11:33 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

dbs1.jpg
DBS Bank has made new appointments to its transaction banking team to support growth in that business. From left, Sriram Muthukrishnan who has been appointed new DBS group head of global transaction services (GTS) trade product management, Navinder Duggal who is now GTS-SME head and Jasmin Ng who is group head of cash product management.
PHOTO: DBS

DBS Bank has made new appointments to its transaction banking team to support growth in that business.

Sriram Muthukrishnan, who joins the bank from HSBC, has been appointed group head of global transaction services (GTS) trade product management. Mr Muthukrishnan, who brings with him more than 20 years of banking experience in Singapore and the region, will be responsible for strengthening the bank’s trade products and services. He will also oversee digital initiatives across the bank’s trade products and services, for both large corporates and small businesses.

Meanwhile, the bank appointed Navinder Duggal as the GTS-SME head in July this year, a new role established as the bank grows its market share in the SME (small and medium enterprise) segment. Mr Duggal’s focus will be to shape and execute the bank’s GTS-SME strategy in core markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Taking over Mr Duggal's previous position as group head of cash product management is Jasmin Ng who has been with DBS for close to 10 years. Prior to her latest appointment, Ms Ng was the Singapore cash product management head where she managed the bank’s payables, receivables and deposit products portfolio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

John Laurens, group head of GTS at DBS Bank, said: “Developing new and deeper relationships with SMEs and large corporates continues to be a strategic priority for the bank. Our robust growth momentum in transaction banking is a strong testament to our strength in this business. Looking ahead, we look forward to further growing our business in depth and breadth across Asia, to cater to the needs of our clients globally.”

DBS’s global transaction services accounted for 35 per cent of the bank’s institutional banking business income in 2017, growing 17 per cent year on year.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening