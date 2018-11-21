You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 6:30 PM

NOBLE Group will continue to work towards implementing its proposed restructuring within previously disclosed timelines despite the launch of investigations by Singapore law enforcement and regulators, the commodities trading company announced on Wednesday morning.
NOBLE Group will continue to work towards implementing its proposed restructuring within previously disclosed timelines despite the launch of investigations by Singapore law enforcement and regulators, the commodities trading company announced on Wednesday morning.

Singapore and Kazakhstan sign bilateral investment treaty

THE treaty will support greater investment flows between both countries through protecting the interests of investors from Singapore and Kazakhstan and providing them with more confidence to seize investment opportunities.

THE report is based on a comprehensive study of 16 cities in developed and emerging markets across Asia, looking at nearly 60 criteria covering areas such as socio-economic factors and property.

THE period of judicial management of Swissco Offshore Pte Ltd has been extended by six months to July 31, 2019, from Jan 31, 2019.

THIS will lift the capacity of the Cosco-PSA Terminal to five million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), up from three million TEUs.

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 11.66 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,038.65. 

