You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe
NOBLE Group will continue to work towards implementing its proposed restructuring within previously disclosed timelines despite the launch of investigations by Singapore law enforcement and regulators, the commodities trading company announced on Wednesday morning.
Singapore and Kazakhstan sign bilateral investment treaty
THE treaty will support greater investment flows between both countries through protecting the interests of investors from Singapore and Kazakhstan and providing them with more confidence to seize investment opportunities.
Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore choice spots in Asia for finance: Colliers report
THE report is based on a comprehensive study of 16 cities in developed and emerging markets across Asia, looking at nearly 60 criteria covering areas such as socio-economic factors and property.
Swissco judicial managers receive extension of time
THE period of judicial management of Swissco Offshore Pte Ltd has been extended by six months to July 31, 2019, from Jan 31, 2019.
Cosco-PSA joint venture terminal to add two new berths
THIS will lift the capacity of the Cosco-PSA Terminal to five million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), up from three million TEUs.
The STI Today
Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 11.66 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,038.65.