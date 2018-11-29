You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 6:30 PM

INDONESIAN firm Gojek on Thursday launched the beta version of its app in Singapore, which the firm said will give “tens of thousands” of people first access to its ride-hailing service.
Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

A GREATER share of younger and older Singapore residents were employed this year, and the average full-time worker enjoyed faster income growth, with the labour market improving as economic growth picked up.

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

MALAYSIA-BASED property developer YTL Land & Development (YTL Land) is set to launch a 77-unit freehold condominium along Orchard Boulevard, with 53 apartments released for sale this Saturday, Dec 1.

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is selling a 16 per cent stake in Singapore-listed IHH Healthcare Bhd to Mitsui & Co Ltd for about RM8.42 billion (S$2.76 billion) in cash, kicking off a restructuring of the sovereign wealth fund's portfolio under a new government.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport up 4.3% in October

CHANGI Airport handled 5.38 million passengers last month, a 4.3 per cent increase from a year ago. Aircraft movements were 3.2 per cent higher, with 32,800 landings and take-offs, while airfreight throughput grew 2.1 per cent to 190,000 tonnes.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 14.96 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,109.44.

Government & Economy

Sri Lanka parliament blocks cash flow to Rajapakse's office

DUP leader says open to alternative Brexit solutions - BBC radio

France tech and aerospace firm Thales boosts Asia-Pacific presence with Singapore digital centre

South Korea risks repeating Japan's lost decade, AlixPartners says

First police conviction in Philippine drug war killing

Editor's Choice

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

