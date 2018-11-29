INDONESIAN firm Gojek on Thursday launched the beta version of its app in Singapore, which the firm said will give “tens of thousands” of people first access to its ride-hailing service.

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

A GREATER share of younger and older Singapore residents were employed this year, and the average full-time worker enjoyed faster income growth, with the labour market improving as economic growth picked up.

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

MALAYSIA-BASED property developer YTL Land & Development (YTL Land) is set to launch a 77-unit freehold condominium along Orchard Boulevard, with 53 apartments released for sale this Saturday, Dec 1.

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is selling a 16 per cent stake in Singapore-listed IHH Healthcare Bhd to Mitsui & Co Ltd for about RM8.42 billion (S$2.76 billion) in cash, kicking off a restructuring of the sovereign wealth fund's portfolio under a new government.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport up 4.3% in October

CHANGI Airport handled 5.38 million passengers last month, a 4.3 per cent increase from a year ago. Aircraft movements were 3.2 per cent higher, with 32,800 landings and take-offs, while airfreight throughput grew 2.1 per cent to 190,000 tonnes.

Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 14.96 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,109.44.