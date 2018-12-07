You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Embattled commodities trader Noble Group may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities blocked its relisting plans, and is disputing regulators' allegations of improper accounting, the board said early on Friday.
Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates

EMBATTLED commodities trader Noble Group may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities blocked its relisting plans, and is disputing regulators' allegations of improper accounting, the board said early on Friday.

 

British tycoon buys controlling stake in insurtech Singapore Life

INSURTECH Singapore Life has a new controlling shareholder in British billionaire Michael Spencer, who invested a further US$50 million into the Singapore-based firm late this week, Singapore Life told The Business Times.

KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore

ELEVATOR and escalator manufacturer KONE has expanded its presence in Singapore with a new Asia-Pacific headquarters at MapleTree Industrial New Hi-Tech Space.

Brent cannot be trademarked, rules Singapore IP watchdog in US exchange operators' tussle

BRENT cannot be trademarked, rules Singapore’s intellectual property (IP) watchdog in a dispute between two major American operators of market exchanges over registered trademarks related to Brent, a global benchmark for oil prices.

Medinex starts trading on Catalist higher than IPO price

CATALIST-LISTED Medinex opened at S$0.285 on its trading debut, up from its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$0.25 per share.

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 4.4 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,111.12.

NEA terminates Spize restaurant's River Valley outlet licences following fatal food poisoning outbreak in November

End of an era: Merkel passes torch to new party leader

HDB to launch around 15,000 new flats next year

CNN offices evacuated after bomb threat, says network

Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

