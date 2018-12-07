You are here

KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 4:56 PM
ELEVATOR and escalator manufacturer KONE has expanded its presence in Singapore with a new Asia-Pacific headquarters at MapleTree Industrial New Hi-Tech Space.

The 25,000 square foot facility is home to the Finland-based company's regional headquarters and its Singapore country office, in addition to a round-the-clock customer call care centre as well as a centre that will display the company's latest technologies for prospective clients.

This comes as the company's revenues from the Asia-Pacific (excluding China) region hit one billion euros (S$1.6 billion) in FY17.

The new facility was launched on Friday at a ceremony attended by Ng Chee Meng, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Secretary General, as well as Paula Parviainen, ambassador of Finland to Singapore.

Axel Berkling, executive vice-president of KONE (Asia-Pacific), said: "We have built a strong business foundation in the Asia-Pacific and we have a very positive outlook in terms of growth opportunities in this market. Rapid urbanisation in the region continues to drive demand for infrastructure development, giving rise to smart and sustainable residential and office buildings and more mixed-use andflexible spaces."

He added: "With the rate of commercial progress and increasing connectivity in the region, people will demand for buildings to be intelligent, safe and reliable. KONE's commitment is to enable that."

