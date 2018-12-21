SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has ordered SBI Offshore to appoint a special auditor to investigate its disposal of a factory in China earlier this year. SBI sold the factory in Jiangsu Province for 18 million yuan (S$3.6 million) on March 15, with the property valued at 17.8 million yuan by Suzhou Welsen Assets Appraisal Co Ltd in August 2017.

GovTech, CSA to partner 'ethical hackers' to uncover weaknesses in public systems, websites

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore on Friday said they will partner local and overseas hackers on a programme where "white hat" hackers, or ethical hackers, will be invited to uncover vulnerabilities in ICT (infocomm technology) systems, and receive monetary rewards in return.

Singapore impact investing fund Triple P Capital buys insurance IT solutions provider Contemi

Singapore-based private equity impact investing fund Triple P Capital announced on Friday that it has acquired Contemi Group, an insurance IT solutions provider that operates chiefly in Asia and Scandinavia.

DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs

DKSH, a company which helps other firms expand their business, on Friday said it has inked a deal to acquire the consumer goods distribution business of Auric Pacific in Singapore and Malaysia for 160 million Swiss francs (S$220.8 million).

Hwa Hong takes 71% stake in £18.5 million acquisition of freehold office building in London

Hwa Hong Corp has taken a majority stake in an £18.5 million acquisition of an office building in London, the investment holding company announced on Friday. Hwa Hong took a 71.39 per cent interest in Garrett Property Holdings (GPH) for a nominal value of £71.39 (S$123.90), with the remaining shares held by unrelated parties including Langland Estates Ltd (UK) and Steptwice Company.

Atlantic Navigation suspends trading after free float falls below 10%

Atlantic Navigation Holdings suspended trading in its shares on Friday morning, after a share subscription completed on Dec 11 caused the percentage of its publicly held shares to fall below 10 per cent.

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Friday

Singapore stocks finished in the red on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.2 per cent or 4.58 points to 3,046.04. Losers outnumbered gainers 235 to 147 on turnover of about 1.31 billion shares worth S$1.27 billion.