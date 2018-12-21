You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 6:30 PM

sgx5.jpg

SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has ordered SBI Offshore to appoint a special auditor to investigate its disposal of a factory in China earlier this year. SBI sold the factory in Jiangsu Province for 18 million yuan (S$3.6 million) on March 15, with the property valued at 17.8 million yuan by Suzhou Welsen Assets Appraisal Co Ltd in August 2017. 

GovTech, CSA to partner 'ethical hackers' to uncover weaknesses in public systems, websites

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore on Friday said they will partner local and overseas hackers on a programme where "white hat" hackers, or ethical hackers, will be invited to uncover vulnerabilities in ICT (infocomm technology) systems, and receive monetary rewards in return.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore impact investing fund Triple P Capital buys insurance IT solutions provider Contemi

Singapore-based private equity impact investing fund Triple P Capital announced on Friday that it has acquired Contemi Group, an insurance IT solutions provider that operates chiefly in Asia and Scandinavia.

DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs

DKSH, a company which helps other firms expand their business, on Friday said it has inked a deal to acquire the consumer goods distribution business of Auric Pacific in Singapore and Malaysia for 160 million Swiss francs (S$220.8 million).

Hwa Hong takes 71% stake in £18.5 million acquisition of freehold office building in London

Hwa Hong Corp has taken a majority stake in an £18.5 million acquisition of an office building in London, the investment holding company announced on Friday. Hwa Hong took a 71.39 per cent interest in Garrett Property Holdings (GPH) for a nominal value of £71.39 (S$123.90), with the remaining shares held by unrelated parties including Langland Estates Ltd (UK) and Steptwice Company.

Atlantic Navigation suspends trading after free float falls below 10%

Atlantic Navigation Holdings suspended trading in its shares on Friday morning, after a share subscription completed on Dec 11 caused the percentage of its publicly held shares to fall below 10 per cent.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Friday

Singapore stocks finished in the red on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.2 per cent or 4.58 points to 3,046.04. Losers outnumbered gainers 235 to 147 on turnover of about 1.31 billion shares worth S$1.27 billion.

Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks US$7.5b in reparations from Goldman Sachs: report

China accuses US of 'fabricating facts' with hacking charges

Australia on track to miss climate targets by wide margin

Japan's Cabinet approves record 101.5t yen budget, aims to soften sale tax blow

World Bank trims Philippines' GDP growth forecast for 2018, 2019

US quarterly earnings requirement up for debate

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Thursday
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg (1).jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs

yq-goldmansachs-21122018.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks US$7.5b in reparations from Goldman Sachs: report

AK_Apple_2112.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Technology

Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening