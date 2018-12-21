Singapore impact investing fund Triple P Capital buys insurance IT solutions provider Contemi

SINGAPORE-BASED private equity impact investing fund Triple P Capital announced on Friday that it has acquired Contemi Group, an insurance IT solutions provider that operates chiefly in Asia and Scandinavia.

Triple P Capital said it decided to enter the insurance IT market and acquire Contemi as it sees rapid growth and innovation in the IT market for insurance. It has injected US$5 million into Contemi so far, and plans to increase its investment as the company gains traction with its strategies.

"The most successful insurers today are consistently expanding their investments in IT, particularly around middle and front-end solutions and customised developments," said Triple P Capital partner Allan Pedersen.

"These increased investments are vital for insurers to be able to take advantage of all the exciting new business, partnership and efficiency opportunities, new technology and changing customer habits are enabling. We found that Contemi has outstanding solutions and services for participating in this growth market for both Europe and Asia."

Mr Pedersen said the fund found Contemi's foothold in Asia attractive, with its strong client presence in the region's emerging markets such as Vietnam, where it has more than 60 skilled developers working on quality insurance solutions.

He said: "In Contemi, we see a company that combines high-quality insurance solutions with the capacity to provide fast solution designs and implementations. In addition to those, Contemi has a robust set of clients in both Europe and Asia, making them a leading IT insurance firm that is ready to shoulder the challenges of digitalisation in the insurance sector – particularly in Asia where many emerging markets still need to ramp up financial inclusion and literacy."

Triple P Capital added that Contemi plans to turn its core policy system into an open source project in the first quarter of 2019. Contemi CEO Karl Busk said that modern insurers are rapidly adopting open source solutions in their IT architecture, and the company believes the industry is ready to appreciate the benefits of an open source core policy system.

"We are excited at the prospect of engaging more deeply with the insurance industry developer community in this process, as – by working together – we hope we can turn this core policy system open source project into a successful core basic platform for the insurance community," Mr Busk said.