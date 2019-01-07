HIGHPOINT, an apartment complex located in 30 Mount Elizabeth Road has been listed for collective sale through public tender with a guide price of S$550 million, the marketing agent for the tender CBRE said on Monday.

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

CLASSPASS, a fitness marketplace startup that provides users access to wellness classes and health clubs has acquired its Asia-based competitor GuavaPass as part of its plans to grow its footprint in the region.

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

A NEW SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Programme (ELP) for the air transport sector was announced on Monday by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and for Education Chee Hong Tat at the sidelines of a visit to SATS.

President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel

PRESIDENT of Singapore's Law Society Gregory Vijayendran and three others were appointed senior counsel on Monday.

AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

THE Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has referred a case to the Law Society over possible misconduct by Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the daughter-in-law of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, in preparing his last will.

Singapore stocks close 1.42% higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index jumping 1.42 per cent or 43.57 points to 3,102.8, on the back of US-China trade hopes.