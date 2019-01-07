Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

A NEW SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Programme (ELP) for the air transport sector was announced on Monday by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and for Education Chee Hong Tat at the sidelines of a visit to SATS.

Launched in collaboration with SATS - a provider of gateway and food solutions - and SIM Global Education, the new 18-month ELP will start in October 2019 and aims to equip participants with knowledge and skills required for trained Air Transport Officers, such as design thinking, project management skills for business innovation, and business analytics skills for decision making.

The programme will lead to a Specialist Diploma in Aviation Management. Participants can expect to take on roles such as Air Transport Officers, supporting areas such as ground operations, management and business functions.

The new ELP marks the first time a private education institution is jointly curating content and delivering an ELP in the air transport sector with industry partners.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The SkillsFuture ELP is a work-learn programme that gives fresh graduates from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education a head start in careers related to their discipline of study. In turn, participating employers gain from being able to recruit local fresh talent through the programme.