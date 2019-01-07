You are here

Singapore stocks close 1.42% higher on Monday

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 5:38 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index jumping 1.42 per cent or 43.57 points to 3,102.8, on the back of US-China trade hopes.

Advancers outpaced decliners 276 to 136, with about 1.39 billion shares worth S$984.1 million changing hands. 

Among those heavily traded by volume, Ezion rose 4.08 per cent to S$0.051 with 119.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore, up 3.03 per cent to S$1.02 on turnover of 45.3 million shares, and Thai Beverage, up 0.82 per cent to S$0.615 on turnover of 48.4 million shares. 

