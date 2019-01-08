If iconic Golden Mile Complex is conserved, 86,000 sq m will be considered for mixed-use development

The iconic Golden Mile Complex, if it finds an en bloc buyer, may be developed as an integrated development with a gross floor area (GFA) of 85,977.5 square metres, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has advised. This is subject to the conservation of the landmark’s main building.

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

Singapore has inked its third inter-governmental agreement with China, with Singapore's securities regulator announcing on Tuesday that it has signed a new strategic cooperation agreement with the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI) Administrative Bureau.

Kimly receives S$1.4m advance repayment from aborted sale of ASC

Catalist-listed coffee shop operator Kimly has received an advance repayment of S$1.4 million from the vendor in its aborted acquisition of Asian Story Corporation (ASC), which is under probe by the authorities.

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Nasdaq-listed Equinix plans to build a fourth data centre in Singapore at an initial cost of US$85.3 million. The seven-storey facility in Tai Seng Industrial Estate, called SG4, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

ISR says confident of ability to fund commercialisation of mining asset

ISR Capital said on Tuesday that an estimate for the initial development costs of a mining asset in Madagascar are based on its chairman's industrial experience, and that the company is confident that it has the means to commercialise the project.

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

Resale prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined last month after rising in November, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund form joint venture; buys 6 logistics properties in Japan for US$1b

Asia-Pacific logistics real estate platform ESR, AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets (AXA IM), and a major sovereign wealth fund have entered into a joint venture, and have acquired for US$1 billion six logistics properties in Japan completed by ESR.

Singtel e-wallet Dash to roll out remittance service to Myanmar

Singapore-based users of Singtel's mobile payments platform Dash will be able to send money to Myanmar by March, thanks to a new grant agreement between the telco and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The STI Today

Singapore stocks close 0.65% higher on Tuesday

Singapore stocks closed with gains on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.65 per cent or 20.14 points to 3,122.94.