You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 12:20 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_condo_080119_32.jpg
Resale prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined last month after rising in November, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RESALE prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined last month after rising in November, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.

Condominiums and private apartment resale prices fell by 0.8 per cent in December from the previous month. This comes after a 0.3 per cent rise in November, slightly higher than the 0.2 per cent increase earlier estimated by SRX.

Resale prices of non-landed private homes are now down by 1.5 per cent from their peak in July 2018, when property cooling measures were announced.

Nonetheless, resale prices are still up from a year ago, being 7.5 per cent higher than in December 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cooling measures continued to hit the volume of transactions. An estimated 479 non-landed private residential units were resold in December, a 24 per cent decrease from the 630 units resold in November.

Year on year, transactions have fallen more sharply. The number of resales are down by 50.7 per cent from the 972 units moved in December 2017.

OrangeTee & Tie research and consultancy head Christine Sun noted that the cooling measures in July have "substantially stabilised" the price growth of private resale homes.

"Resale prices have risen continuously in the first seven months of last year, posting a 7.7 per cent increase from January 2018 to July 2018. After peaking in July, prices started to decline gradually within a zero to -1 per cent monthly growth rate from August to December 2018. For the last five months of last year, resale prices fell 1.4 per cent.

"Without the property cooling measures, the private resale market could have seen a double-digit price growth last year. Therefore, the recent cooling measures seemed effective in curbing a potential runaway in private resale home prices," Ms Sun said.

She noted that the number of resale transactions in December was half the number sold year on year, and that the pullback in housing demand could be attributed to new project launches in recent months, especially in November, as individual resellers will not be able to match the marketing and advertising strength of private developers.

A spate of bad news on the economic front, such as rising trade tensions between the US and China, uncertainty in the stock market and increase in interest rates, could have also affected buying sentiments temporarily, Ms Sun added. 

Separately, SRX data also showed that the premium which buyers were prepared to pay over market value remained flat from November. 

Table

SRX’s overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) was negative S$10,000 in December, unchanged from the previous month. TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying or underpaying on a property based on SRX Property’s computer-generated market value.

Among districts with more than 10 resale transactions, District 27’s Yishun and Sembawang posted the highest median TOX of S$21,000, while District 15’s Katong, Joo Chiat and Amber Road posted the lowest median TOX at negative S$80,000.

In terms of location, resale prices in the prime or core central region saw a month-on-month decrease of 1.8 per cent in December. Similarly, resale prices of non-landed homes in the city fringes, or rest of central region fell by 0.5 per cent, while those in the suburbs inched down 0.6 per cent.

Real Estate

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund form joint venture; buys 6 logistics properties in Japan for US$1b

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

CapitaLand JV buys 70% stake in Shanghai building for 2.75b yuan

PropNex to expand Toa Payoh HQ

Hong Kong won't relax property cooling measures

Credits roll for Moscow's Soviet-era cinemas

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens for third straight quarter in Q4 2018

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, Silkroad Nickel, Swee Hong, F&N, LTC Corp

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening