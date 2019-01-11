Black Friday sales fail to keep Singapore retail growth positive in November 2018

Singapore retailers' performance turned negative in November 2018, despite some uplift from Black Friday shopping, according to figures from the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday.

Workspace provider IWG leases space at Perennial's Capitol Singapore

Mainboard-listed Perennial Real Estate Holdings has leased over 20,600 square feet of space at Capitol Singapore to global workspace provider IWG.IWG will launch its premium co-working space concept with private offices and club amenities branded as No18 at level two of Capitol Piazza. No18 at Capitol Singapore, which comprises three conservation buildings, will be its first venue in Asia when it starts operations in the third quarter 2019.

Enhanced 99sme.sg portal gives Singapore SMEs extra help in omni-channel capabilities

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore can now use the enhanced 99%SME website to access business insights, last-mile delivery options, and stronger customer engagement features, said Singtel, DBS and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement on Friday.

Sunvic Chemical: Two units receive letters of demand totalling 222.5m yuan

Sunvic Chemical Holdings on Thursday said two of its subsidiaries have received letters of demand in relation to corporate guarantees provided for loans amounting to some 222.5 million yuan (S$44.3 million).

Private banks, fund managers drove demand for ST Telemedia's S$300m perpetual offering

Private banks and fund managers in Singapore took the bulk of Singapore Technologies Telemedia's S$300 million offering of subordinated perpetual securities, according to statistics by deal manager DBS Bank on Friday.

Charisma Energy responds to SGX queries over stock price surge

Charisma Energy Services has said that it is unaware of any information not previously announced that could explain the Catalist-listed company's unusual share volume movements that prompted queries by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday.

The STI Today

Singapore shares end higher on Friday, STI adds 0.5%

Singapore shares closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 15.14 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,198.65.About 1.56 billion shares worth S$1.02 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.65 per share.