You are here

Home > SME

Enhanced 99sme.sg portal gives Singapore SMEs extra help in omni-channel capabilities

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 4:31 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore can now use the enhanced 99%SME website to access business insights, last-mile delivery options, and stronger customer engagement features, said Singtel, DBS and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement on Friday.

Consumers will also be able to find, on the website, the nearest and most relevant SME store based on their search query, and be able to view recommended products based on their needs and usage patterns. 

The annual 99%SME campaign - started by DBS and Singtel in 2015 - aims to help local SMEs go digital. It was named 99%SME as SMEs make up 99 per cent of businesses in Singapore. To date, more than 8,000 retailers have joined the campaign. 

Said assistant chief executive of the sector transformation group at IMDA, Jane Lim: "With the strong growth of e-commerce in Singapore, our neighbourhood retailers with physical stores should capitalise on this opportunity by going omni-channel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Dedicated platforms such as the 99%SME platform can help them digitalise and compete more effectively in an increasingly connected and globalised market. Residents will benefit too as they will be able to search and buy products more easily from their neighbourhood retailers, whether they shop offline or online."

There is no charge for SMEs to list their products or services on the website. 

With the enhanced platform, SMEs will have increased visibility through the location-based search feature, and be able to market to consumers in the vicinity, which can help drive footfall to their stores. 

SMEs may also tap the platform's new omni-channel and retail features to grow their customer base by effectively utilising both their offline and online presence, Singtel, DBS and IMDA said. 

The platform now allows retailers to offer "last-mile" delivery options to their online customers by allowing them to perform self-collection from the stores. This enables SMEs to upsell and cross-sell to online customers who may walk into their stores and collect their merchandise.

Separately, the e-commerce portal allows SMEs to access business insights to better understand their sales performance, and plan their product mix to optimise sales and inventory.

In addition, merchants on the site will have access to DBS's B2B e-marketplace, which enables SMEs to sell their goods and services to large corporations. These SMEs can also access supply chain connections, financing and payment solutions that are usually open to large enterprises.

Noted group head of SME banking at DBS Joyce Tee: "Recognising that SMEs need more support to thrive in the digital economy, multi-national corporations and public sector partners must collaborate to close the gap with SMEs."

She added that the B2B e-marketplace pilot launch was successful, and that the bank is now in the process of onboarding large corporates.

To further help SMEs accelerate their digitalisation journey, Singtel and DBS are partnering the Federation of Merchants’ Association (FMAS), trade associations, chambers of commerce, polytechnics and corporate partners to reach out and encourage SMEs to support the new 99%SME platform.

Said FMAS president Yeo Hiang Meng: "FMAS welcomes dedicated efforts like these, which will benefit heartland retailers and get them ready for the new digital economy. Every heartland and neighbourhood have its own unique retail mix and having an omni-channel presence helps open up more opportunities for retailers."

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
5 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_Mercure_110119_2 (1).jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

AK_shoppingmall_1101.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Black Friday sales fail to keep Singapore retail growth positive in November 2018

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: GSH Corp shares most heavily traded on SGX; down 3% after off-market transaction

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades SATS to 'hold'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening