Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 6:30 PM

FINANCE Minister Heng Swee Keat who will deliver the Budget statement on Feb 18, said another priority will be to help Singaporeans face significant changes taking place in the global economy and make use of opportunities, especially with technology.
Bloomberg

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

FINANCE Minister Heng Swee Keat who will deliver the Budget statement on Feb 18, said another priority will be to help Singaporeans face significant changes taking place in the global economy and make use of opportunities, especially with technology.

 

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

SINGAPOREANS don't expect overall consumer costs to budge much in the next 12 months, but think that core inflation - that is, price hikes outside of housing and private transport - could still inch up.

MMP Resources engages bank as adviser to raise US$30m

AMONG other things, the adviser will provide assistance on certain transaction or transactions which have been announced, or are being contemplated by the company, MMP Resources said. 

Singapore-based medical information firm MIMS expands to US, Europe through tie-up

THE deal between MIMS and Ashfield Healthcare Communications will see them marry their compliance-based market-specific experience to work on technical healthcare communications material worldwide.

Huan Hsin misses exit offer deadline, plans to ask SGX for more time

HUAN HSIN was handed an ultimatum to delist in December 2018, with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) citing the company's repeated failure to meet listing requirements for profitability and market value.

Singapore shares end lower on Monday in subdued trading

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 3.78 points or 0.12 per cent to 3,220.56. About 1.79 billion securities worth S$916.71 million in total changed hands.

India considering paying farmers cash instead of subsidies

Saudi asylum case prods Thais towards reform of tough refugee policy

China vows no leeway for underperformers in war on pollution

World-beating baht adds to Thai challenges as exports fall

Death toll from Mexico fuel explosion rises to 85

China has ample room for macro policy support - stats bureau chief

Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

Jan 21, 2019
The man who sold Thai Express returns

