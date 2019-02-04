The FT last week published two reports about alleged wrongdoing at Wirecard’s Singapore office that sent shares in the member of the blue-chip DAX falling the most in more than a decade on Friday.

Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard

The FT last week published two reports about alleged wrongdoing at Wirecard’s Singapore office that sent shares in the member of the blue-chip DAX falling the most in more than a decade on Friday.

Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Mr Kuek will be based in Singapore, reporting to Joe Stadler, head of ultra high net worth, and Edmund Koh, president of UBS APAC.

Maybank gives Hyflux more time to execute agreement for Tuaspring

Maybank is now giving Hyflux until February 28, 2019 to execute a binding agreement with a successful bidder or investor, an extension of the Oct 29, 2018 deadline earlier agreed upon.

SGX rejects Green Build's request for more time to announce FY18 results

Green Build had asked SGX to extend the deadline for reporting its results by two months to May 1, but its rejection means the company will have to announce its FY2018 results by March 1.

Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL

Mr Goi died of a heart attack in Malaysia on Sunday morning and his body was repatriated to Singapore on Sunday night.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI closes Monday down 0.1% to 3,184.56

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 4.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,184.56.