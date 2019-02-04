You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc73xjmrwv2c21jkt5cfuz_doc73w5iu198gy1mndj0dzp.jpg
The FT last week published two reports about alleged wrongdoing at Wirecard’s Singapore office that sent shares in the member of the blue-chip DAX falling the most in more than a decade on Friday.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard

The FT last week published two reports about alleged wrongdoing at Wirecard’s Singapore office that sent shares in the member of the blue-chip DAX falling the most in more than a decade on Friday.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Mr Kuek will be based in Singapore, reporting to Joe Stadler, head of ultra high net worth, and Edmund Koh, president of UBS APAC.

Maybank gives Hyflux more time to execute agreement for Tuaspring

Maybank is now giving Hyflux until February 28, 2019 to execute a binding agreement with a successful bidder or investor, an extension of the Oct 29, 2018 deadline earlier agreed upon.

SGX rejects Green Build's request for more time to announce FY18 results

Green Build had asked SGX to extend the deadline for reporting its results by two months to May 1, but its rejection means the company will have to announce its FY2018 results by March 1.

Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL

Mr Goi died of a heart attack in Malaysia on Sunday morning and his body was repatriated to Singapore on Sunday night.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI closes Monday down 0.1% to 3,184.56

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 4.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,184.56. 

Government & Economy

Australia job ads fell 1.7% in Jan: ANZ

Fed's Kashkari: Rate hike pause keeps US growth on track

China's services sector moderates in January but still solid: Caixin PMI

Pentagon to deploy 3,750 extra US forces to border with Mexico

Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after US$50b overseas push

Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Life after en bloc
2 Courts Singapore launches charity arm
3 Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved
4 Military man to be first A*Star CEO
5 Hyflux creditors asked to file proof of claims by Feb 15

Must Read

BP_Wirecard_040219_79.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard

Desmond Kuek - CV photo 2019.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Feb 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Maybank gives Hyflux more time to execute agreement for Tuaspring

Feb 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX rejects Green Build's request for more time to announce FY18 results

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening