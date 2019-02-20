You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 6:30 PM

propnex.jpg
This cements PropNex's position as Singapore's biggest listed real estate agency.
Propnex

Stories you might have missed

China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

SALESPERSONS from GAP will be transferred to PropNex, taking the latter's tally to over 7,500 salespersons.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

AS part of the deal, Grupo R has entered into an agreement with FELS Asset Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel O&M.

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

SINGAPORE home prices are unlikely to stage a rapid rebound after the government imposed further property curbs in mid-2018, the finance chief of the city-state's largest developer said.

IMDA plans to regulate for more transparent telco bills

THE change is among those proposed under a new converged competition code for the telecommunication and media markets, with the IMDA calling for public consultation for these changes. 

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.6% higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's minutes release, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.57 per cent or 18.58 points to 3,278.38.

Government & Economy

IMDA plans to regulate for more transparent telco bills

Singapore Budget 2019: What's the impact on your business?

Japan govt, Fukushima operator told to pay over nuclear disaster

Ex-Najib bodyguard faces deportation from Australia after losing asylum appeal

App-based delivery men highlight India's growing gig economy

Malaysia to extradite ex-Goldman banker after local 1MDB cases

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
5 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

Must Read

propnex.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

doc745rjg3onefjmv7c10m_doc6uc5g06z6w2rkx5n9qc.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Transport

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

AK_sgskyline_2002.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening