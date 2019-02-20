Stories you might have missed

China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

SALESPERSONS from GAP will be transferred to PropNex, taking the latter's tally to over 7,500 salespersons.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

AS part of the deal, Grupo R has entered into an agreement with FELS Asset Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel O&M.

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

SINGAPORE home prices are unlikely to stage a rapid rebound after the government imposed further property curbs in mid-2018, the finance chief of the city-state's largest developer said.

IMDA plans to regulate for more transparent telco bills

THE change is among those proposed under a new converged competition code for the telecommunication and media markets, with the IMDA calling for public consultation for these changes.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.6% higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's minutes release, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.57 per cent or 18.58 points to 3,278.38.