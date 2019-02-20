You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty
SALESPERSONS from GAP will be transferred to PropNex, taking the latter's tally to over 7,500 salespersons.
COEs end mostly higher in latest tender
CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.
Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal
AS part of the deal, Grupo R has entered into an agreement with FELS Asset Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel O&M.
Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says
SINGAPORE home prices are unlikely to stage a rapid rebound after the government imposed further property curbs in mid-2018, the finance chief of the city-state's largest developer said.
IMDA plans to regulate for more transparent telco bills
THE change is among those proposed under a new converged competition code for the telecommunication and media markets, with the IMDA calling for public consultation for these changes.
- CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m
- Great Eastern Q4 profit falls 68% to S$137m on market volatility
- SembMarine Q4 net profit sinks 94.9% to S$5.9m on higher cost of sales
- iFast Q4 earnings up 46% to S$2.6m
- BBR warns of 2018 loss
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.6% higher on Wednesday
SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's minutes release, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.57 per cent or 18.58 points to 3,278.38.