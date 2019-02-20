You are here

Singapore shares close 0.6% higher on Wednesday

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 5:48 PM
SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's minutes release, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.57 per cent or 18.58 points to 3,278.38.

Gainers outnumbered losers 249 to 167, with 1.35 billion securities worth S$1.12 billion changing hands. 

Sembcorp Marine was the most actively traded stock on the day. The counter rose 6.33 per cent or S$0.10 to S$1.68 with 33.1 million shares traded. 

Among active index stocks, Singtel was one of the day's top gainers. It gained 1.67 per cent or S$0.05 to S$3.05 with some 22 million shares traded. 

In contrast, DBS was lower by 0.08 per cent or S$0.02 at S$25.08 with 3.5 million shares traded, following news that the bank is revamping its retail stock brokerage operations.

