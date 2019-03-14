You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 6:30 PM

teehai.png
SPECIALTY chemicals distributor Tee Hai Chem on Thursday sold a 51 per cent stake to German chemical distribution giant Brenntag for an undisclosed sum.

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

WITH the move, the Singapore company aims to accelerate growth by tapping into Brenntag’s global network to further expand its reach regionally and globally, as well as giving Tee Hai’s employees an opportunity to be part of a worldwide organisation.

 

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

TOTAL employment growth last year was the highest since 2014, with an increase of 38,300 people with jobs. 

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

ABOUT S$440.3 million of the proceeds will be used to partially repay a loan facility taken for the A$770 million (S$737.6 million) acquisition of Ixom HoldCo, a water treatment chemicals distributor.

Singapore, Malaysia agree to suspend overlapping port claims

SINGAPORE and Malaysia agreed on Thursday to jointly suspend overlapping port claims in the waters off Tuas, saying this was vital to end a stand-off which has seen at least one collision in the waters since the dispute began in December.

Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

IN the first legal dispute in Singapore involving the bitcoin cryptocurrency, the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) found that operator of virtual currency exchange platform Quoine had wrongfully reversed seven trades from electronic market maker B2C2 in April 2017.

Singapore shares end flat on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed a tad lower at 3,197.92, down 2.33 points or 0.07 per cent.

 

