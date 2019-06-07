You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 6:30 PM

OFFERING business opportunities such as new infrastructure development, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is one example of an area where Singapore can partner other countries to pursue sustainable development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said on Friday morning.
International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

OFFERING business opportunities such as new infrastructure development, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is one example of an area where Singapore can partner other countries to pursue sustainable development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said on Friday morning.

 

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

SHELL will have greater flexibility in optimising its oil trading activities and the move is also to improve competitiveness through storage and logistics investment at its core refineries, due to expected increases in demand for oil products in the region and globally over the next two decades.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust secures up to A$170m in loan facilities

THE new facilities are for the planned refinancing of an existing A$170 million loan which was taken during FLT's initial public offering in 2016 and is due in June 2019.

JTC to launch tender for Tuas South Link reserve list site

JTC will launch a tender for an industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 19) after receiving an application with a committed bid price of not less than S$2 million.

SBI Offshore exploring options to repatriate and place China funds in escrow

CATALIST-LISTED SBI Offshore said on Thursday night that is not able to repatriate US$3.2 million in funds from China to be placed in escrow due to regulations governing the remittance of foreign exchange.

The STI today

Singapore shares extend gains on Friday, up 1.6% on the week 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,166.29, up 20.11 points or 0.6 per cent on Friday.

 

German industrial production falls in April

Pound may slide to 2-year low with a Brexiteer prime minister

Trump says Federal Reserve's rate increases restrained stock market growth

UK's May quits as Conservatives party leader, starting succession race

Australian police in record A$1.2b haul of drug 'ice'

Russia, China to show united front at economic forum

Jun 7, 2019
Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

Jun 7, 2019
JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

