OFFERING business opportunities such as new infrastructure development, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is one example of an area where Singapore can partner other countries to pursue sustainable development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said on Friday morning.

Stories you might have missed

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

SHELL will have greater flexibility in optimising its oil trading activities and the move is also to improve competitiveness through storage and logistics investment at its core refineries, due to expected increases in demand for oil products in the region and globally over the next two decades.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust secures up to A$170m in loan facilities

THE new facilities are for the planned refinancing of an existing A$170 million loan which was taken during FLT's initial public offering in 2016 and is due in June 2019.

JTC to launch tender for Tuas South Link reserve list site

JTC will launch a tender for an industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 19) after receiving an application with a committed bid price of not less than S$2 million.

SBI Offshore exploring options to repatriate and place China funds in escrow

CATALIST-LISTED SBI Offshore said on Thursday night that is not able to repatriate US$3.2 million in funds from China to be placed in escrow due to regulations governing the remittance of foreign exchange.

The STI today

Singapore shares extend gains on Friday, up 1.6% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,166.29, up 20.11 points or 0.6 per cent on Friday.