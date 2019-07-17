You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 6:30 PM

June export figures - coming after May's preliminary drop of 15.9 per cent was revised down to 16.3 per cent - are being hotly watched for implications on second-quarter economic data.
Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

JUNE export figures - coming after May's preliminary drop of 15.9 per cent was revised down to 16.3 per cent - are being hotly watched for implications on second-quarter economic data.

 

Visa invests undisclosed amount in Gojek’s Series F round

THROUGH the collaboration, Gojek and Visa will also partner up on innovative payment solutions to serve customers in the "unbanked and underserved" population.

CCT to lease out entire 21 Collyer Quay office tower to WeWork after HSBC moves out

THE tower will be WeWork's biggest property in Singapore with a net lettable area of about 200,000 square feet and the move marks the company's expansion in Asia.

More Singapore SMEs paying debt on time in Q2, led by building sector: Experian

A healthy pipeline of activity within the construction sector led to significant improvement in debt settlement compared to Q4 2018, when the sector was plagued by a high volume of delinquent payments, said Experian.

Small car COE falls, big car COE soars

WHEN bidding ended at 4pm on Wednesday (July 17), COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $26,667, down from $28,589 three weeks ago. This category had about 200 unused COEs carried over from last month.

Hyflux says S$535m rescue deal is Utico's valuation; deal still on the table

IN a regulatory update, the embattled water treatment company clarified that the S$300 million equity injection and S$100 million shareholder loan, along with Utico's current intention to offer the cash equivalent of 4 per cent stake in the enlarged Utico group "has not changed".

Row of 6 freehold shophouses in Joo Chiat up for sale via public tender

THEY sit on a freehold site of about 7,400 square feet (sq ft) and the total existing built-up area is around 13,000 sq ft.

Singapore shares rise 0.1% on Wednesday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 4.84 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 3,364.87.

More Singapore SMEs paying debt on time in Q2, led by building sector: Experian

Jul 17, 2019
Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Jul 17, 2019
Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

Jul 17, 2019
Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Jul 17, 2019
Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

CCT to lease out entire 21 Collyer Quay office tower to WeWork after HSBC moves out

More Singapore SMEs paying debt on time in Q2, led by building sector: Experian

Deutsche Bank cutting tech spending as digital revolution rages

