Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%
THIS is in line with the government's official forecast range of growth between zero and 1 per cent, lowered in May from the previous range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent.
Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech
SINGAPORE firms forged 17 partnerships with Sichuan companies on Wednesday in a bid to deepen cooperation in sectors such as medical technology, transport, logistics and lifestyle.
OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit
H-TRUST stapled securityholders will receive payment of the scheme consideration – 4.075 Singapore cents in cash and 1.3583 new C-Reit units per stapled security – by Sept 9.
Nordic Group to buy environmental engineering firm Envipure for S$14-15.5m
THE group said on Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nordic Flow Control, had entered into a non-binding term sheet with the seller, Sunalps, to acquire all the shares in Envipure.
GuocoLand to launch Meyer Mansion condo on Sept 13 at prices starting from S$2,700 psf
LOCATED at the former Casa Meyfort along Meyer Road, the development is a 25-storey residential tower comprising 200 units.
COE prices continue to dip across the board
THE COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $31,783, down slightly from $31,917 a fortnight ago.
Electoral boundaries committee convened in first formal step towards next S'pore GE
THE committee has been tasked to further reduce the average size of GRCs, and create more single-member constituencies (SMCs).
The STI today
Singapore shares close 1.3% higher after news of Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawal
THE Straits Times Index (STI)finished 39.94 points or 1.3 per cent higher to close at 3,130.57.