GE quick takes: Lee Hsien Yang joins PSP; PAP introduces new candidates

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 3:22 PM
UPDATED Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 4:31 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on July 10 in an election that will see 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest.

Here is Wednesday's round-up of stories about the General Election:

Iran says it's ready for talks if US apologises over nuclear pact

Notifications on cost-saving measures affected over 187,000 workers: MOM

191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community

Singapore's food delivery surge during lockdown highlights waste problems

Elections Department issues guidelines on safe campaigning, political broadcasts

Hong Kong satirists say self-censorship already blunting dissent

Jun 24, 2020 04:28 PM
Johnson & Johnson told to pay US$2.1b over cancer-causing talc powder

[WASHINGTON] A US court has upheld a verdict that talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson caused ovarian cancer...

Jun 24, 2020 04:28 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day's healthy gains, with traders...

Jun 24, 2020 04:21 PM
Sony plans to wring more revenue from chip arm via subscriptions

[TOKYO] Sony Corp is developing subscription-based services for its semiconductor customers, moving beyond just...

Jun 24, 2020 04:10 PM
Huawei opens Shanghai flagship store as US pressure grows

[SHANGHAI] Chinese telecom giant Huawei opened its second global flagship store in Shanghai on Wednesday, part of...

Jun 24, 2020 04:04 PM
Probe finds procedure violations in Pakistan airliner crash, minister says

[ISLAMABAD] An investigation into the Pakistan airliner that killed 97 last month has found that its pilots and air...

